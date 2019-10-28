Menu
Gold Coast 600: Probe into debris ‘hitting balcony’

by Ryan Keen
28th Oct 2019 8:08 AM
SUPERCARS is investigating an alleged incident involving debris from star driver Scott McLaughlin's horror car smash destroying a table on a Gold Coast apartment balcony.

Respected Gold Coast motorsport news website speedcafe.com reported last night that the force of McLaughlin's race-ending qualifying smash sent a shock absorber flying over the circuit fence.

It left series leader McLaughlin and co-driver Alexandre Premat scratched from the second leg of the Gold Coast 600.

A Supercars spokesman told the Bulletin last night: "Supercars can confirm it is aware of an unofficial report regarding suspected debris going over the fence following the car 17 incident this afternoon.

 

A supplied Screengrab obtained Sunday, October 27, 2019 of the damaged Shell V-Power Racing Team Ford after Scott McLaughlin crashed out during qualifying for Race 27 of the 2019 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship round at the Vodafone Gold Coast 600 at Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast, Sunday, October 27, 2019. (AAP Image/Supplied) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
"Confederation of Australian Motor Sport (CAMS) and Supercars will conduct an investigation in to this incident. No further information is available at this time."

Earlier, Speedcafe published photos of someone holding up the shock absorber from their balcony and also showing their busted balcony table several storeys up.

It was occupied at the time but nobody was injured by the component.

Following the incident, McLaughlin climbed free but was taken to hospital for a check up. He praised rival racer Shane Van Gisbergen for stopping to see if he was okay.

