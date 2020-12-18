Probe into Premier’s ex-lover expands

The probe into Gladys Berejiklian’s secret ex-lover will take “further investigative steps”, a corruption watchdog has confirmed.

A probe looking into the dealings of a former NSW Liberal MP has been expanded to take "further investigative steps," the Independent Commission Against Corruption said on Friday.

The secretive corruption watchdog has been looking into the alleged dodgy dealings of former Wagga Wagga MP Daryl Maguire for more than two years.

The ICAC wrote in an update on its website that submissions by the commission would be put on hold, "pending the completion of some further investigative steps".

An ICAC spokeswoman clarified the submission process - which gives people affected by or involved in the probe a chance to look at draft findings and submit a response - has been on hold for a while.

But the decision to announce that pause was made on Friday.

During a live streamed hearing in October, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian testified that she had been in a "close personal relationship" with Mr Maguire for five years, an affair that ended shortly before her appearance.

Ms Berejiklian, who has not been identified as a subject of the investigation, testified that she and Mr Maguire had shared a close relationship throughout the his tumultuous exit from state parliament in 2018 under the cloud of a separate ICAC investigation.

It is unclear what the matters are that the watchdog continues to investigate.

Ms Berejiklian and other people who have been affected by the investigation were told they would receive draft submissions by the counsel assisting the ICAC on December 7.

But a few days before that date, the commission said submissions had been delayed.

However, at that time no further explanation was given.

In the new website update, ICAC officials wrote: "Further information with respect to a timetable for submissions will be provided in the new year."

Originally published as Probe into Gladys's ex-lover expands