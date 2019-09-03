Probe launched into police unit's activity in Grafton

Grafton solicitor Greg Coombes took this photo from his office while two officers from Strike Force Raptor stared into his office on Tuesday May 28.

Grafton solicitor Greg Coombes took this photo from his office while two officers from Strike Force Raptor stared into his office on Tuesday May 28.

THE NSW Law Enforcement Conduct Commission will investigate complaints into the behaviour of officers belonging to an elite police unit in Grafton in May.

Grafton solicitor Greg Coombes has lodged complaints with the LECC, alleging officers from Strike Force Raptor targeted him over a two-day period when he was due to defend a member of an outlaw motorcycle gang on an animal cruelty charge.

The State Crime Command's Gangs Squad formed Strike Force Raptor in 2009 to tackle outlaw motorcycle gangs and any associated criminal enterprises.

Mr Coombes said the LECC had two courses of action open to it.

"They can direct the police to investigate the complaint, or they can run their own investigation,” he said.

"In my case they've decided to take the harder option and conduct the investigation themselves.”

Mr Coombes said he understood the LECC could recommend anything from exoneration to sacking following an investigation.

"I'm certainly glad they're taking this seriously,” he said.

"It's one thing to hassle bikies, but it's another thing entirely to actively interfere with the court process.

"It doesn't matter who they are, they deserve representation.”

Mr Coombes said it appeared the officers who allegedly harassed him did not come to Grafton to give evidence in court.

"You would have to think they came here just to put pressure on me,” he said.

Mr Coombes said over the two days he was subject to the Strike Force officers' attentions his house was staked out, they charged him with a driving offence, issued defect notices on his car and motorbike and task force officers stood outside his office in an intimidating manner.

During the court case he asked the Local Court magistrate for a six-week adjournment because of the activities of the task force officers.

The LECC said it does not comment on the progress of investigations.