Problem-solving skills tested at CVAS

QUICK THINKING: Rani Mulvaney and Luke Leven from Year 5 at Clarence Valley Anglican School took part in the Newcastle Permanent Mathematics Competition.

CLARENCE Valley Anglican School students has to put their thinking caps on this week when they sat the Newcastle Permanent Mathematics Competition.

CVAS Stage 3 co-ordinator Darren McDonough said the competition was a great opportunity to practise problem-solving.

"Most of the kids really challenged themselves, and they love that challenge of sitting down in exam conditions and having a go at these questions that are often different to what they've done before,” Mr McDonough said.

He said the competition aimed have students apply maths skills to real-life situations.

"Calculators are good, they have their use, but they also need to learn how things work, why things work in multiplication, why they get this answer; they won't always have a calculator in their hand.

"The problem-solving skills don't have to be mathematical, but it keeps your brain thinking in that way and then you can apply it to other subjects.”

CVAS has taken part in the maths competition for years and gives the young students an opportunity to hone skills they will need in their future schooling.

"It gets them to challenge themselves and have a good idea of what's expected in exam conditions,” Mr McDonough said.

"Yes they are only in Years 5 and 6 but they are not far off high school where they are going to have to sit down (for an exam), and they are not allowed help and they have to think for themselves all the way through the problem.”