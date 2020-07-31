Proclaiming Grafton’s next live music centre

Member for Page Kevin Hogan belts out a tune after turning the first sod on the Clarence Valley Anglican School's new performing arts centre as the school's leaders look on.

HIS VERSION of ‘500 Miles’ belted into a gold-coloured shovel may have raised some eyebrows, but the member for Page was singing the praises of a soon-to-be built performing arts centre in Grafton yesterday.

Kevin Hogan along with staff and students from Clarence Valley Anglican School turned the first sod on the development which is hoped to be ready by February next year.

A drawing of the soon to be built Clarence Valley Anglican School Performing Arts Centre.

Touted as a state-of-the art facility for students, it is the hope of principal Karin Lisle it becomes a new venue for the community, with the possibility of it becoming one of Grafton’s new live performance spaces.

“We are hoping the community will take hold and use it as much as possible,” Ms Lisle said. “We don’t want to be an area only open in school hours.”

The centre will include flexible learning spaces, classrooms, two theatre areas, including one which will hold more than 300 people, and two rooms with sprung floors for dance lessons.

“We’re going to introduce dance as a subject next year … and we’re looking for people who have their own dance studio who could use it after school hours,” Ms Lisle said.

“It will have state-of-the-art technology, and we’ve got a recording studio in there as well.”

Mr Hogan said the federal government provided a $600,000 grant for the centre, with the school contributing $1.7 million, including money from an anonymous donor.

Member for Page Kevin Hogan with Clarence Valley Anglican School principal Karin Lisle looking over plans for the school's new performing arts centre.

“The current facilities do not provide the best opportunities for students to excel in their music subjects,” Mr Hogan said.

“Students and teachers thrive when their schools have modern and up-to-date facilities, so it’s great to see new progress with this centre.”