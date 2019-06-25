Producers have no beef with rural charity for sick kids

IS THIS A SHORT HEAD?: Jockey Olivia Pickering with Jomanda Hitachi with Ray Donovan's Patrick Allen and principal Mitch Donovan get ready for their Beef at the Barriers marquee fundraiser on South Grafton Cup day.

IS THIS A SHORT HEAD?: Jockey Olivia Pickering with Jomanda Hitachi with Ray Donovan's Patrick Allen and principal Mitch Donovan get ready for their Beef at the Barriers marquee fundraiser on South Grafton Cup day. Adam Hourigan

WHILE jockey Olivia Pickering might steer clear of the beef after a very quick ride on the 820kg bull Jomanda Hitachi for a photoshoot, it'll be the perfect combination this South Grafton Cup Day.

The Beef at the Barriers charity marquee was a huge hit for organisers Ray Donovan Stock and Station Agent, and principal Mitch Donovan is hoping to go even bigger this year.

"It raised more than $9000 which surprised us,” he said.

"We had a lot of country people with similar interests all in the one venue, it was a really great day.”

The event raises money for the Little Windmills charity, which supports rural families with sick children, helping with travel and other expenses.

"There's quite a few country families that are affected, and from time to time we get local families who have sick kids, so it's relevant to us,” Mr Donovan said.

Australian rugby star James Holbeck is an ambassador for the charity, and will make an appearance on the day to talk to rugby fans in the crowd.

"We have the main marquee on the straight, and everyone who came last year said they'd come again plus bring some extras,” Mr Donovan said.

"We had 212 last year, and we'd love to have 300 this year to raise even more money.”

Tickets are $125, which includes beef canapes and ploughman's barbecue, as well as beer, wine and soft drinks.

Mr Donovan said they'd always been a supporter of race week and encouraged everyone to join in the celebrations.

There will be raffles, auctions, and a competition for the best dressed country lad and lass.

Tickets must be pre-purchased from Ray Donovan Stock and Station Agents before July 1.