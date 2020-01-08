Program offering money for kid’s teeth

A Medicare program is offering help with dental bills

RESIDENTs have the opportunity to access dental treatment for kids.

Figures show dozens of hospital beds in the Clarence Valley were taken up by potentially preventable dental-related conditions every year.

Parents can help protect their children’s teeth in 2020 through a Medicare funded program providing up to $1000 of dental treatment.

The Child Dental Benefits Schedule (CDBS) offers eligible Australian children aged two to 17 years up to $1000 of subsidised treatment, including extractions, fillings and cleaning, over a two-year period.

Latest Department of Health statistics have revealed that only about a third of eligible NSW children access the scheme every year, with a similar take-up rate nationally.

With notification letters going out to parents of eligible children early in the New Year, Australian Dental Association NSW President Dr Kathleen Matthews said it was a great opportunity to save on dental bills.

“Most people know it’s important to visit their dentist, but cost can be a huge barrier to accessing treatment,” she said

“Any help you can get for dental bills is great which is where the CDBS is so handy. It’s a wonderful Medicare program giving dental care for kids who need it,” she said.

“Eligible children can receive treatment under the CDBS from their local dentist, including participating dentists in private practice and Local Health District facilities.”

The CDBS covers services including examinations, X-rays, cleaning, fissure sealing, fillings, root canals and extractions. Benefits are not available for orthodontic or cosmetic dental work and cannot be paid for any services provided as an inpatient in a hospital.

The $1000 must be used over a two-year period from the start of the calendar year. Funds cannot be held over to another year.

To be eligible a child must be aged between two and 17 years and their family must receive Family Tax Benefit Part A or certain other Centrelink eligible payments. You can check eligibility criteria via www.humanservices.gov.au