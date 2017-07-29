Program seeks panel members to evaluate families

A LEADING Clarence Valley support agency needs people willing to serve on a panel to assess the suitability of host families for one of its new programs.

CRANES chief executive officer, Angelena Fixter, said CRANES Community Support Programs is about to launch its Shared Lives program, which offers accommodation and support to people who would like to live in a family setting.

She said it could also help ease the homelessness and housing concerns in the Clarence Valley.

The new service also offers paid employment to potential host families who will have to undergo a thorough assessment process including approval from an Independent Approval Panel.

If approved, the host families will receive training to build their capacity and provide quality tailored support as well as specific training to fit the needs of the customer they are matched with.

This scheme is an alternative to existing residential/nursing homes and group living and host families can choose to provide either long term, or short term support and accommodation.

Ms Fixter said the goal of the scheme was to offer consumers and the hosts the opportunity for a committed, bespoke and consistent relationship that goes with being part of ordinary family life.

She said the new program, which has been running successfully in the UK and some parts of Europe, offers person-centred, high quality support where host families share their lives, social networks and homes with those they support.

CRANES is now seeking an expression of interest from members of the community in the Clarence Valley to join its newly formed Shared Lives Independent Approval Panel.

They should ideally be a professional or someone with a supportive background and/or who has used or is using support services.

Members of the community from the First People of Australia and culturally and linguistically diverse groups are actively encouraged to apply to ensure a balance of people with interests, skills, backgrounds and gender.

If you are interested in joining the panel please contact Rathi Ramanathan on 66427257 or rramanathan@cranes.org.au