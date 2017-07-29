21°
News

Program seeks panel members to evaluate families

Tim Howard
| 29th Jul 2017 5:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A LEADING Clarence Valley support agency needs people willing to serve on a panel to assess the suitability of host families for one of its new programs.

CRANES chief executive officer, Angelena Fixter, said CRANES Community Support Programs is about to launch its Shared Lives program, which offers accommodation and support to people who would like to live in a family setting.

She said it could also help ease the homelessness and housing concerns in the Clarence Valley.

The new service also offers paid employment to potential host families who will have to undergo a thorough assessment process including approval from an Independent Approval Panel.

If approved, the host families will receive training to build their capacity and provide quality tailored support as well as specific training to fit the needs of the customer they are matched with.

This scheme is an alternative to existing residential/nursing homes and group living and host families can choose to provide either long term, or short term support and accommodation.

Ms Fixter said the goal of the scheme was to offer consumers and the hosts the opportunity for a committed, bespoke and consistent relationship that goes with being part of ordinary family life.

She said the new program, which has been running successfully in the UK and some parts of Europe, offers person-centred, high quality support where host families share their lives, social networks and homes with those they support.

CRANES is now seeking an expression of interest from members of the community in the Clarence Valley to join its newly formed Shared Lives Independent Approval Panel.

They should ideally be a professional or someone with a supportive background and/or who has used or is using support services.

Members of the community from the First People of Australia and culturally and linguistically diverse groups are actively encouraged to apply to ensure a balance of people with interests, skills, backgrounds and gender.

If you are interested in joining the panel please contact Rathi Ramanathan on 66427257 or rramanathan@cranes.org.au

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  community support cranes

GHOSTS WANT OUT: Club requests to leave Group 2

GHOSTS WANT OUT: Club requests to leave Group 2

"THESE people seem to think the group starts at Boambee and ends at the Big Banana." After four years Grafton Ghosts could be making a return to NRRRL.

DOMINANT DECADE: Walters celebrates double-century in first grade

NERVES OF STEEL: South Grafton Rebels veteran hooker Rhys Walters is ready to play the biggest game of his decade-long career, his 200th first grade game against Bellingen-Dorrigo Magpies.

Rhys Walters set for 200th game against Bellingen on Sunday.

Chinese students think Clarence all class

Chinese students chat with students from Clarence Valley Anglican School as the school hosted a week-long visit from the Chinese group.

Chinese students get to know rural Australia

The kids are alright to vote

MILLENIALS SPEAK UP: McAuley Catholic College students Harrison Keene, Blake Carruthers, Caitlin Carter and Sally Atkin discuss lowering the voting age to 16.

McAuley students say their voice needs to be heard

Local Partners

Keep it simple, and just sing

The Clarence Valley Conservatorim will host a singing workshop this weekend

Nominate today and win $100 voucher at the sports awards

Clarence Valley BMX Club member Tahlia Marsh is representing Australia at the UCI BMX World Championships at Rock Hills, South Carolina, USA from July 23 to 29, 2017.

Prizes up for grabs for all Clarence Valley Sports Award nominees

10 things to do this week

Fence post splitting at the 10th Glenreagh Timber Festival at Genreagh.

Plenty of events around the Clarence Valley this week

Album a Fresh debut

HITTING CHARTS: Melanie Dyer is back at the Clocktower Hotel on Friday night armed with her new single.

Don't miss Melanie Dyer and her band at the Clocktower Hotel

Helping our oppressed neighbours one film at a time

PEACEFUL PROTEST: West Papuan Benny Wenda is the subject of a The Road to Home.

Plight of West Papua highlighted in film playing in Yamba

The Bachelor contestant defends topless performer past

IT’S been a whirlwind week for The Bachelor contestant Leah Costa, who’s been forced to defend her past as a topless entertainer after near-nude photos emerged.

REVIEW: Bigger 10.5 inch iPad Pro packs power, fun

Apple's latest iPad Pro offers plenty of creativity for both work and play.

ProMotion technology provides for super smooth scrolling

Elon Musk using anti-phone device at Splendour?

FILE - In this April 30, 2015, file photo, Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk unveils the company's newest products, in Hawthorne, Calif. Tesla Motors is starting to build its electric cars with all the sensors, cameras and other gear needed to drive completely on their own when regulations allow the technology to take over that responsibility. The announcement made late Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, by Tesla CEO Musk marks the Silicon Valley automaker's next step toward selling cars that can navigate the roads without the help of a human. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

Did Musk use high-tech to protect his privacy at the festival?

Cartoonist Mitch Cairns wins Archibald Prize

A portrait of Agatha Gothe-Snape has won the 2017 Archibald Prize for cartoonist Mitch Cairns.

Portrait of partner capture renowned art accolade.

Princess Diana: How an Aussie's story made her cry

‘A tear rolled down her cheek’ ... Phil Williams tells his story to Princess Diana.

Phil Williams met Princess Diana on his 18th birthday.

Jonathan LaPaglia takes you inside Australian Survivor s2

Jonathan LaPaglia in a scene from season two of Australian Survivor.

Strategy plays key role as castaways seek to make savvy moves.

Bachelor Recap: Matty’s stunning public rejection

Chic.

Last night we saw humiliation at its best

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Lawrence Land at Great Value

30 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Here we are offering an elevated 977m2 lot with an outlook over rural land and a wetland sanctuary within the peaceful riverside village of Lawrence. This parcel...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $473,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Great Sized Family Home with Amazing Views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter

How one man made more than $20m in a land deal

Varsity Lakes

Sale, with GST added, shows as a $26.4 million transaction

Tenant: Let me rent, I'll fix your property and pay for it

Noosaville tenant Tony Conyers thought his tenancy was guaranteed until 2035, so he spent his own money on the property. Now he's been told he may not be able to stay for even one more year.

Renter spent $30k on maintaining, improving property over 17 years