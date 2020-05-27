Programming successful outcomes for these inmates

CLARENCE Correctional Centre located just outside Grafton, features an operator-led design, complimented by programs and education opportunities to support the successful rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates.

Employment of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and creating a sense of belonging and connectiveness through their culture, will support positive outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander inmates in the centre.

With a target of 8% Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander employment and the successful implementation of the Aboriginal Correctional Case Officer Upskilling Program, the centre is on track to reach these numbers once recruitment concludes later in the year.

Well-known Clarence Valley local Lisa Laurie whose mother is a Gumbaynggirr woman and father is a Yaegl man recently joined the Clarence Correctional Centre as Aboriginal Religious and Cultural Adviser, and will be supporting the successful rehabilitation of inmates. Lisa will be joined by another Aboriginal Adviser who will help inmates develop degrees of independence as they advance through programs, education, and employment opportunities offered at the centre.

Stories from The Deadly Examiner 2020 edition

With the centre offering tailored programs and education for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders to support successful outcomes for these inmates, Lisa is looking forward to working in partnership with the local community to deliver these outcomes.

"One of the programs at the centre I am looking forward to is an Aboriginal Dance Program," said Lisa.

"The program will bring together inmates from all different areas to share a dance from their country and my vision is for them to perform at significant events held within the centre."

Community partnerships have been established with organisations such as Gurehlgam Corporation, who in 2018 received $30,000 through the Serco Foundation. This grant enabled Gurehlgam to undertake targeted programs helping local Aboriginal youth into employment and away from anti-social behaviour.

Gurehlgam Corporation will work closely with the centre's Rehabilitation and Reintegration team to strengthen connections between Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders inmates, their families and communities to reduce recidivism. Programs addressing mental, physical and spiritual wellbeing will encourage inmates to confront and deal with the problems, hurt and anger in their lives.

The programs Serco will be implementing at Clarence Correctional Centre come from experience and evidence gained at other centres, such as Acacia Prison in Western Australian. Here Serco facilitates several successful programs to help Indigenous inmates secure sustainable employment upon release. Serco's model at Wandoo Reintegration Facility, which featured culturally competent programs for young Aboriginal adults, achieved a recidivism rate of 28.2% in 2016/17, the lowest compared to all state averages at the time.

Serco has also led the way by mandating cultural awareness training for all correctional staff. At Clarence Correctional Centre Lisa Laurie has been developing a local element to this training.