Project to help veggie growers in expansion

SEMINARS and a study tour will kick-start a young vegetable growers' project developed to improve the small crops industry.

Queensland Primary Industries and Fishers (QPIF), in partnership with Horticulture Australia Limited, has launched a two-year industry development project to improve the business of growing vegetables for the state's young growers.

The project will be launched at two industry seminars at Stanthorpe and another on August 20 at Gatton.

A range of topics will be discussed, including vegetable consumer research, disease and pest management, and overseas vegetable production trends.

There will also be a study tour of vegetable production sites on the Darling Downs and Lockyer Valley.

QPIF horticulture industry development officer Clinton McGrath said the people who would most benefit from the project were people under 45 who were working in the vegetable industry.

“The project is aimed at young vegetable growers who want to expand their businesses and examine other business opportunities through a greater understanding of production drivers, business finances, marketing and establishing networks,” Mr McGrath said.

“The two core principles of the project are strengthening internationally competitive Australian vegetable supply chains, and motivating growers through visionary leadership and change management.”

The project has been designed through focus groups set up in key Queensland vegetable-growing regions, one in the Lockyer Valley at Gatton and the second on the Darling Downs at Stanthorpe.

Member of the Darling Downs group Brent Story from Story Fresh, a Cambooya-based lettuce processing operation, is enthusiastic about the project potential.

“This project offers a great opportunity to develop industry contacts, gain knowledge to improve workplace systems and develop business skills, such as cash flow management,” Mr Story said.

For more information on the seminar to be held at the Gatton Research Station on August 20 from 4pm to 6pm phone Mr McGrath on 0428 102 319 or email clinton.mcgrath@deedi.qld.gov.au.