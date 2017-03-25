Projects drive market growth in Clarence Valley

IN DEMAND: Yamba emerged as a top performer in houses and units in the latest real estate figures.

By Suni Golightly

DEMAND exceeding supply seems to be the real estate story in the Clarence Valley with unit and house prices continuing to show strong gains.

The new Grafton Correctional facility, the new Grafton bridge and the Pacific Hwy upgrade have renewed interest in the Clarence Valley from those doing the civil works on those projects and especially new employees who will staff the correctional facility.

Unsurprisingly, given its popularity, CoreLogic RP Data's most recent Market Trends report places Yamba as the suburb with the highest median house price at $511,974 for the year ending December 2016 with 137 houses sold.

Gulmarrad had the next highest median price at $462,500 followed by Wooli at $400,000 and Woombah ($380,000) and Waterview Heights ($371,500) rounding off the top five.

Yamba was top of the pops when it came to unit prices too with a median price of $355,000 followed by Iluka at $310,000 and Grafton at $252,000.

Iluka's 36.6% price growth topped the region's unit market.

Rob Ford, the principal at First National Ford and Dougherty, said the past six months of real estate activity is the strongest they had ever seen in the region and they expected the next six to be even stronger.

"The work we have seen on the highway and the new correctional facility is bringing a lot of people to the area," Mr Ford said.

"They need a place to live and because Grafton is still so well priced compared to the cities and other big regional towns, they are finding not only can they afford homes but they are getting great value for money."

Mr Ford said that while all areas were doing well with price increases across the board mainly due to a lack of supply, it was South Grafton that he thought to be a sleeping giant.

"Traditionally, the north side of the bridge with its restaurants and good facilities that has been more popular and experienced capital growth," he said.

"But keen buyers should also be looking at South Grafton where everything you buy is either positively or neutrally geared. You just can't go wrong there.

"But the picture is very rosy in this Clarence Valley as a whole. There are lots of good people here who have been waiting a long time for things to happen so it's nice they are seeing rewards."