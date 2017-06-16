Prominent artist says it's time for gallery to expand

IT'S TIME TO EXPAND: Clarence Valley artist Graham Mackie, centre, at his Three Amigos exhibition at Grafton Regional Gallery in 2014, pictured with James Willebrant and Soren Carlbergg.

IT WAS February 2014 when I had a major exhibition at Grafton Regional Gallery along with fellow Australian artists James Willebrant and Soren Carlbergg. Over 150 patrons attended opening night and many who stayed the next day praised the gallery's restaurant and facilities.

Fast forward to November 2014, I then undertook the gallery's fantastic Artist in Residence program and by that time the gallery resembled a morgue.

Clarence Valley Council had raised the rent for the restaurant by 38% and the highly successful chefs packed up and left. Gallery numbers were reduced even further when it was left vacant for almost two more years.

Council then refurbished the kitchen and leased it out to to a group which was doomed for failure from the outset - it was too upmarket for a regional gallery - more poor decision making.

In 2016 I did an Artist in Residency in Kimba, South Australia and travelled 7000km and saw most of the state's regional galleries.

In the top mix were Armidale (great restaurant and facilities), Tweed River (excellent restaurant and facilities) Dubbo (excellent coffee shop and facilities), Broken Hill (great gallery no restaurant), Grafton (great galley no restaurant) plus others at Wagga Wagga, Orange and Bathurst.

Grafton Regional Gallery should be the hub of all things CREATIVE in the Clarence Valley paving the way with the likes of JADA, ArtExpress, the Archibald Prize and various other touring exhibitions as well as hosting and promoting the Visual Arts of both Australian and local Clarence Valley Artists - JADA is the leading Drawing prize in Australia.

The Gallery Foundation and Friends of the Gallery have promoted large scale events such as Art in the Paddock, Gate to Plate and Annual Soup days and various fundraisers attended by thousands of people over the years making it a cultural mecca for Clarence Valley residents and tourists alike.

In 2016 I was also Artist in Residence for the CVC Plunge festival based in Yamba for a month - in that time nearly 700 people passed through showing that art and culture is very much alive in the valley.

Back In 2004 I presented an idea to council for the formation of a Clarence Valley Art Trail to further enhance local artists and create a vehicle for tourists or locals to explore what our region has to offer - nothing has yet been done.

Council needs to EXPAND the gallery and continue with its plans to add another wing - it also needs to create an area where artists have spaces to work, exhibit and conduct workshops using a disused Council building such as I witnessed in Orange (old railway building) and Dubbo (old firestation) instead of wasting money on a few white elephants such as the Maclean Sports Centre.

CVC has shown the drop in numbers of people visiting the Gallery over the last few years to be in steep decline. This has been caused by the actions of the CVC staff who are in charge of the lease of the restaurant which remained idle for two or more years.

If you stopped paying consultants and the allocated council staff did their jobs properly this situation would not be happening now.

The NSW Government has announced it is going to spent up to $100 million on a Regional Cultural Fund to upgrade exhibiting facilities throughout the bush and build new galleries.

Maybe Council could get a 'consultant' to look into it for them.

Expand the Grafton Regional Gallery or sell it back to its original owners before it loses its status as a 'regional' gallery.