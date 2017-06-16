21°
News

Prominent artist says it's time for gallery to expand

Graham Mackie | 16th Jun 2017 8:00 AM
IT'S TIME TO EXPAND: Clarence Valley artist Graham Mackie, centre, at his Three Amigos exhibition at Grafton Regional Gallery in 2014, pictured with James Willebrant and Soren Carlbergg.
IT'S TIME TO EXPAND: Clarence Valley artist Graham Mackie, centre, at his Three Amigos exhibition at Grafton Regional Gallery in 2014, pictured with James Willebrant and Soren Carlbergg. Debrah Novak

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT WAS February 2014 when I had a major exhibition at Grafton Regional Gallery along with fellow Australian artists James Willebrant and Soren Carlbergg. Over 150 patrons attended opening night and many who stayed the next day praised the gallery's restaurant and facilities.

Fast forward to November 2014, I then undertook the gallery's fantastic Artist in Residence program and by that time the gallery resembled a morgue.

Clarence Valley Council had raised the rent for the restaurant by 38% and the highly successful chefs packed up and left. Gallery numbers were reduced even further when it was left vacant for almost two more years.

Council then refurbished the kitchen and leased it out to to a group which was doomed for failure from the outset - it was too upmarket for a regional gallery - more poor decision making.

In 2016 I did an Artist in Residency in Kimba, South Australia and travelled 7000km and saw most of the state's regional galleries.

In the top mix were Armidale (great restaurant and facilities), Tweed River (excellent restaurant and facilities) Dubbo (excellent coffee shop and facilities), Broken Hill (great gallery no restaurant), Grafton (great galley no restaurant) plus others at Wagga Wagga, Orange and Bathurst.

Grafton Regional Gallery should be the hub of all things CREATIVE in the Clarence Valley paving the way with the likes of JADA, ArtExpress, the Archibald Prize and various other touring exhibitions as well as hosting and promoting the Visual Arts of both Australian and local Clarence Valley Artists - JADA is the leading Drawing prize in Australia.

The Gallery Foundation and Friends of the Gallery have promoted large scale events such as Art in the Paddock, Gate to Plate and Annual Soup days and various fundraisers attended by thousands of people over the years making it a cultural mecca for Clarence Valley residents and tourists alike.

In 2016 I was also Artist in Residence for the CVC Plunge festival based in Yamba for a month - in that time nearly 700 people passed through showing that art and culture is very much alive in the valley.

Back In 2004 I presented an idea to council for the formation of a Clarence Valley Art Trail to further enhance local artists and create a vehicle for tourists or locals to explore what our region has to offer - nothing has yet been done.

Council needs to EXPAND the gallery and continue with its plans to add another wing - it also needs to create an area where artists have spaces to work, exhibit and conduct workshops using a disused Council building such as I witnessed in Orange (old railway building) and Dubbo (old firestation) instead of wasting money on a few white elephants such as the Maclean Sports Centre.

CVC has shown the drop in numbers of people visiting the Gallery over the last few years to be in steep decline. This has been caused by the actions of the CVC staff who are in charge of the lease of the restaurant which remained idle for two or more years.

If you stopped paying consultants and the allocated council staff did their jobs properly this situation would not be happening now.

The NSW Government has announced it is going to spent up to $100 million on a Regional Cultural Fund to upgrade exhibiting facilities throughout the bush and build new galleries.

Maybe Council could get a 'consultant' to look into it for them.

Expand the Grafton Regional Gallery or sell it back to its original owners before it loses its status as a 'regional' gallery.

  • edited for legal reasons.
Grafton Daily Examiner
Hogan refutes climate leak as party room tension builds

Hogan refutes climate leak as party room tension builds

PAGE MP's name has appeared on a leaked list of Coalition members who opposed the Clean Energy Target in the Finkel Report.

Rotary offer help to restore Maclean helipad

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter waits at Maclean Hospital.Photo: Adam Hourigan/The Daily Examiner

Options being discussed after closure

Cooper chases All-Schools dream on to State stage

Action from the Daily Examiner shield opens match between South Grafton High (yellow) and Maclean High (green)

Cooper using CHS performance springboard him to all-schools.

Emergency services respond to rollover at Mororo

Ambulance

Police, ambulance and fire crews respond to single vehicle accident

Local Partners

OAM awarded to Wooli ophthalmologist

Ophthalmologist and Wooli resident awarded highest honour on Queens Birthday

Julie proves painting and pumpkins do mix

Julie Hutchings is swapping her artists brushes for a soup ladle as the special guest soup maker at this weekend's Friends of the Gallery soup day.

Artist guest cook at Gallery soup day

Fashion ready for Maclean Cup

ON THE CATWALK: Fashion on show from last year's Maclean Bowling Club Fashion Parade.

Parade to raise money for a good cause

Animal art collection on show at Yamba Museum

One of the public program exhibitors will be Alpaca owner Kathleen ​Werry.

Come out and see animal display as part of art show

Tradies' breakfast for men's health

The new Atkins diet does not require calorie counting or portion control but does require you to track your net carbs.

Grafton Bunnings to host free event next week

Katy Perry says all the awards she’s won are fake

THE 32-year-old pop star revealed to the New York Times what she really thinks of the awards she’s won over the years.

Century-old painting discovered in Antarctica

A 118-year-old depiction of a tree creeper painted by Dr Edward Wilson.

Painting discovered among penguin droppings at historic site.

Rebel Wilson wins defamation case against celeb tabloid

Actor Rebel Wilson outside court on Friday.

The Hollywood star, 37, sat in court every day of the trial.

Real 'Soup Nazi' on the brink of bankruptcy

No soup for you? No soup for anyone!

Today host Karl Stefanovic goes AWOL

Karl Stefanovic is sick of hearing about Schapelle Corby.

What happened to Karl?

Xbox One X revs up for 4K gaming

Forza Motorsport 7 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS launches at E3.

Xbox One X will retail from November 7 in Australia for $649

Netflix: The 19 original movies to watch right now

Julian Barratt in Mindhorn.

No clue where to begin? We’ve got you covered.

Large Bush Block Surrounded By Bundjalung National Park

552 Pottery Lane, Woombah 2469

Residential Land Beautiful bush block selectively cleared with all services ready to connect. With ... $260,000

Beautiful bush block selectively cleared with all services ready to connect. With a sealed road to the property as well as formed access road to the actual...

Beautifully Presented Home 150m To River

7 Conrad Close, Iluka 2466

House 3 1 4 $439,000

This home is surprisingly private with appealing easy-to-maintain gardens and lawns, and located just 150 meters to the Clarence River. Inside, a sunny eat-in...

Prime Position in Heart of CBD

2/39 Mary Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Perfectly poised within walking distance to all amenities and providing ease of maintenance, 2/39 Mary Street is sure to stir interest from the market. Comprised...

Buyers Take Note!

193 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

Low set, out of flood and close to schools and shops a fantastic offering suited to both owner occupiers and investors alike! Boasting a very comfortable floor...

INSTRUCTIONS ARE TO SELL!

417 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 6 3 6 $635,000

Approx 25 years ago, this allotment of over one half an acre was secured. Positioned for privacy with rolling views over the Golf Course the evenings on the deck...

FINDERS KEEPERS - GREAT VALUE DOESN&#39;T LAST LONG

361 North Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $315,000

Retro style exterior with a renovated modern interior! Low set and complete, this three bedroom home with a brand new bathroom and and stylish kitchen could be...

Angourie Living on Three levels

Spookys 5 / 8 BAY STREET, Angourie 2464

Apartment 4 2 2 $729,000

Close to the ocean with views from this three storey townhouse. Built for the family with three bedrooms plus loft bedroom and two and a half bathrooms. Currently...

Fabulous options for budget buyers

40 River Road, Harwood 2465

House 3 1 1 $325,000

Located on the corner of River Road and Church Lane, Harwood, is a wonderful example of a family home that has been loved, cared for and maintained since it was...

All You Need and More at a Great Price

18 - 20 Havelock St, Lawrence 2460

House 4 2 2 $345,000

With motivated vendors don’t let this one slip through your fingers. This solid low set 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom family home set on 1996m2 and has a lot to offer.

Retiree&#39;s Retreat

18A Yamba Waters Holiday Park, Yamba 2464

House 2 1 1 $240,000

Located within Yamba Waters Holiday Park and just a stone's throw to a peaceful water reserve this well maintained 2 bedroom relocatable home is a real delight.

Yamba beachside motel up for sale

The Yamba motel site up for sale.

Site currently at 100% occupancy

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!