Prominent business head-hunts an old hand for revamp

A GRAFTON business that has been trading for 150 years is about to undergo another transformation.

The return of experienced real estate agent Derek Morgan to Ford and Dougherty Property last week is the first sign of a raft of changes for the business, which began with the departure of former director Rod Ford last year.

This created the opportunity for Mr Morgan to return to the business he joined in 1998, when it was known as Bailey and Gough First National.

He left in 2013, before the switch to Ford and Dougherty, to work for the government.

One of the first changes will be a change to the company name to reflect new personnel in the business.

"The name of the business and who is going to be involved should be confirmed in a couple of weeks,” Mr Morgan said.

After six years working for Roads and Maritime Services and other government departments, Mr Morgan was not considering a return to real estate until Ford and Dougherty director Chris Dougherty and general manager Nathan McGrath called last year.

"We had an opportunity for Derek and we knew he had a good reputation in the business,” Mr McGrath said.

"He's a trusted head in the industry around here and aligned with our business direction.”

Mr Morgan is delighted to be back and has clear plans about what he'd like to achieve.

"Coming back to real estate was not something I even thought about until I talked with Nathan and Chris,” he said.

"What convinced me to come across was the team we've got here. I can see some really exciting times ahead.

"I want to focus on old-fashioned, people-first customer service. I want to get back to the idea of looking after people first and listening to what they want.”

The chance to work in a business that had been operating since the 1800s in Grafton was also attractive.

"The business has been around for 150 years under different names,” he said.

"That was also a big part of why I came back.”

Mr McGrath is another relatively new face in the business, arriving back in Grafton in August, after stint running a telecommunications company on the Gold Coast.

Prior to that he spent eight years consulting to the Federal Government as a business adviser.

"I've got a strong background in sales and management,” he said.