FAMILY MAN: Basil Nolan Jnr was killed in a workplace incident overnight.
Prominent horse identity killed in farm incident

Elyse Wurm
by
7th Nov 2018 10:56 AM
A FAMILY has been left heartbroken and a community is in mourning after father-of-four Basil Nolan, 45, was killed in a workplace incident at Gladfield late on Melbourne Cup day.

A well-known identity in racing and thoroughbred breeding circles, Basil ran the well-known Raheen Stud alongside his father Basil Nolan Snr, mother Diane and wife Natalie.

The stud is known as one of Queensland's most successful thoroughbred nurseries, selling horses up to $480,000, including at the Magic Millions Sales at the Gold Coast.

Basil Jr was also community minded, co-organising the St Mary's School race meeting at Allman Park.

The respected community man is survived by his wife Natalie and four young children.

Basil Jr was found by a fellow worker trapped in machinery about 11pm last night. The worker administered CPR after Basil Jr suffered critical injuries but he could not be revived and died at the scene.

