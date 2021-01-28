Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A sportsman is behind bars on remand after being charged with a whopping 19 violent offences including rape, assault and depriving a person of liberty.
A sportsman is behind bars on remand after being charged with a whopping 19 violent offences including rape, assault and depriving a person of liberty.
Crime

Prominent sportsman charged with rape and assault

by SARAH MATTHEWS, Court Reporter
28th Jan 2021 2:51 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A PROMINENT Territory sportsman is behind bars on remand after being charged with a whopping 19 violent offences including rape, assault and depriving a person of liberty.

The 25-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared barefoot in the dock of the Darwin Local Court on Thursday.

He stands charged with 19 offences including 15 counts of aggravated assault, one count of sexual intercourse without consent, damage to property, stealing and depriving a person of personal liberty.

His lawyer Max Stretton successfully applied for the matter to be adjourned for a bail application.

The matter will return to court next month.

sarah.matthews1@news.com.au

Originally published as Prominent NT sportsman faces court charged with rape, assault

assault court crime rape violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Popular sport rolls back into the Clarence

        Premium Content Popular sport rolls back into the Clarence

        Sport Could roller derby return to the Clarence Valley in the near future? Grafton PCYC relief club manager Isa Aiono certainly hopes so.

        AFL North Coast on the lookout for umpires

        Premium Content AFL North Coast on the lookout for umpires

        AFL An expanded 2021 competition means more clubs and teams playing each week, but that...

        WATCH: Your first look at Clarence’s first K-Hub

        Premium Content WATCH: Your first look at Clarence’s first K-Hub

        Business Time for us to get in on the Kmart experience with Yamba’s K-Hub now open, and you...

        Why the Prime Minister is on the Northern Rivers today

        Premium Content Why the Prime Minister is on the Northern Rivers today

        News Prime Minister Scott Morrison has flown into the North Coast.