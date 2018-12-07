Prominent Prince St site has a tenant after two-year vacancy

After more than two years without a tenant, the site at 51 Prince St has a new tenant.

AFTER more than two years without a tenant one of Grafton's largest retail buildings has a new tenant.

The store at 51 Prince St, formerly tenanted by failed electronics retailer Dick Smiths, has been leased to the Australian Electoral Commission to be used as a vote counting centre in the upcoming state and federal elections.

The commercial manager at Ford and Dougherty Property, Natasha Watkinson, said the lease was for just six months, but would be a welcome change to the main street after being so long without a tenant.

She said the owner has given the building a new coat of paint to cover up the previous tenant's corporate colours.

She said people would not notice a lot of change because of the new tenant.

"Because of legislation the AEC has to block the windows so people cannot see inside,” she said.

"The building is going to be used for vote counting, so there won't be access for the public.

"For the whole period of the lease it's probably going to look like the tenant is preparing to move in and fit out.”

Ms Watkinson said negotiations are under way with a long-term tenant.

"We are talking with a prominent retailer who has shown strong interest in the site,” she said.

"They could move in mid year with the prospect of opening before Christmas 2019, or even for Jacaranda.”