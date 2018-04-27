Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tiffani Brooker riding number 5, Pennion at Coastline BMW 3 Series 2yo Classic Qtis Added Stakes Plate.
Tiffani Brooker riding number 5, Pennion at Coastline BMW 3 Series 2yo Classic Qtis Added Stakes Plate. Patrick Woods
News

Promising Coast jockey injured after horse dies during race

Chloe Lyons
by
18th Feb 2018 2:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RISING star in the Coast jockey scene has been hospitalised after the horse she was riding died during a race.

Tiffani Brooker, 24, was riding All Natural in Race 2 at Corbould Park today when he collapsed and died, knocking her unconscious.

The horse's trainer Stewart Mackinnon said he suspected All Natural "hemorrhaged internally", and the treating veterinarian confirmed he had a pulmonary hemorrhage.

 

A horse died and the rider was taken to hospital during race two at Corbould Park.
A horse died and the rider was taken to hospital during race two at Corbould Park. Warren Lynam

Ms Brooker is now in hospital, but Mr Mackinnon said she "came around" after the fall and "had full movement".

"I think she's going to be alright," he said.

"We were talking to her."

As for Ms Brooker's future, Mr Mackinnon said she was "one tough cookie" and would likely be back in the saddle as soon as she can.

 

A horse died and the rider was taken to hospital during race two at Corbould Park.
A horse died and the rider was taken to hospital during race two at Corbould Park. Warren Lynam

Ms Brooker's career has gone from strength to strength with 202 first place wins currently under her belt.

She is currently apprenticing under award winning trainer Stuart Kendrick.

breaking corbould park emergency horse racing sport
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Yamba Pure Life Bakery at Naturally Good Expo

    Yamba Pure Life Bakery at Naturally Good Expo

    News Pure Life Sprouted Bakery will join hundreds of companies representing thousands of innovative brands and products at Naturally Good Expo in Darling Harbour

    • 27th Apr 2018 11:41 AM
    Coastal community in uproar over shark net

    premium_icon Coastal community in uproar over shark net

    Environment Lack of foresight for child safety angers community

    • 27th Apr 2018 11:30 AM
    234 new police recruits... how many will the Clarence get?

    234 new police recruits... how many will the Clarence get?

    Crime 234 graduates, but how many will be located on the North Coast?

    Stirring tribute to the women who have sacrificed

    premium_icon Stirring tribute to the women who have sacrificed

    News Student's tribute to the women who sacrificed for the war effort

    Local Partners