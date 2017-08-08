Promising outlook for future of regional arts

AUSPICIOUS: Acclaimed ceramic artist Sandra Taylor and guest speaker and designer Harry Williamson with the work Sandra gifted to the gallery to mark the occasion of her first retrospective exhibition.

IF THERE was any doubt what impact a good regional gallery can have on a place, Friday night's opening at Grafton's was plain to see.

More than 140 people travelled to the Jacaranda City from far and wide to attend the opening of four new exhibitions including a body of works by pioneering ceramic artist Sandra Taylor, the main drawcard of the evening.

The crowd fills the Grafton Regional gallery. Adam Hourigan Photography

Special guest speaker was her friend and acclaimed designer Harry Williamson, whose handiwork you can see on the $100 Mawson note.

The design Hall of Famer was honoured to be able to open Sandra Taylor's first major retrospective, True Stories.

Ms Taylor was a pioneer of the underglazing technique, her quietly provocative creations recognisable through seemingly quirky and fun visuals like slugs on dinner plates and pigs on lounges lying around swimming pools, but told deeper, darker stories about contemporary society for those who care to go there.

Mr Williamson said Taylor's ideas and concepts in this case were not delivered in any dogmatic or dominating way, but by "slipping the information to us through her craft and the dexterity of the imagery”.

Sandra's body of work is prolific but she has not been practising for some years.

She said it felt very good to be back here in Grafton where her work has been known and collected for many years.

"It feels quite auspicious having this exhibition on this scale and to have my work understood like this.”

Ms Taylor kindly gifted one of her prolific works, Big Cow Sky, to the gallery's collection to mark the occasion.

As well as the gallery's own pieces, Taylor's other works were kindly loaned by other national and state institutions for the exhibition.

The evening also saw three other exhibitions launched, Deborah Taylor's Contemporary Identity, which showcases works of 21st century Aboriginal artists from the Clarence, Imaging the Margin, which explores our treatment of refugees, and a collection exhibition that touches on works from the 19th century through to now.

The new program was launched by Cr Greg Clancy who said it was refreshing to see topics "largely ignored by the Clarence Valley” in the program.

"Indigenous stories, true and challenging stories. I like people that challenge things.

"The exhibition in the loft about refugees, we should really feel ashamed. We are good at marginalising things we don't like people, flying foxes...” Mr Clancy said in his opening address.

"Art is a good way to get a message across but I don't think everyone in the Valley appreciates what arts and culture does for a community.”