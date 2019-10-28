Menu
Comedian Mark Mitchell AKA Con the Fruiterer compered this year at the Afternoon at the Proms at the Saraton Theatre
Comedian Mark Mitchell AKA Con the Fruiterer compered this year at the Afternoon at the Proms at the Saraton Theatre Adam Hourigan Photography
Art & Theatre

Proms brings culture and Con to the Clarence

Adam Hourigan
by
28th Oct 2019 4:41 PM
28th Oct 2019 4:41 PM

IT'S fair to say, that given his choice of classical music, Con the Fruiterer knows his way around a good melody.

Or is that a medley? Ahhh, it doesn't matter.

The well-known character took charge of the annual Jacaranda Afternoon at the Proms, and helped by orchestra Mister, err, doctor, um doctor Greg Butcher, a packed audience were transported through the countries of the world.

The 100-strong orchestra and choir even went without their usual orchestral blacks to represent the many countries of the world, and with Con resplendent in his apron, they worked their way through countries such as Finland, Germany, Wales, Scotland, France.

They even serenaded Con with a dance of his homeland, which he described as emotional although the tempo for him proved impossible.

There were even special guests. Greg's daughter Lisa's haunting version of the Skye Boat Song highlighted the first half, while the golden bariton of Baron von Lechner was a quick change for some.

Mr Dr Greg Butcher even gave his composition Sequential Dances a hometown debut, a piece played this year at the Sydney Opera House.

Of course, it wouldn't be Proms without a good old fashion selection from the British original, although the usual pomp and circumstance was replaced by a pumpkin.

The annual concerts have raised more than $54,000 for the community, and the orchestra and chorus will continue their work with the Carols By Candelight to be held on November 30 at Alumy Creek reserve.

How does did that sound, Con? Bewdiful.

Grafton Daily Examiner

