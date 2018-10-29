Proms hits the high notes at Saraton

Jessica Low and Dominique Fegan sing at the Afternoon at the Proms concert at the Saraton

Jessica Low and Dominique Fegan sing at the Afternoon at the Proms concert at the Saraton Adam Hourigan

IN IT'S fifth year, the applause just gets stronger for the annual Afternoon at the Proms.

Presented by the Clarence Valley Orchestra and Choir under the direction of Greg Butcher, this year a sold-out Saraton Theatre was presented with an afternoon from Opera to All that Jazz.

Opera singers Dominique Fegan, Jessica Low and Jason Barry-Smith treated the audience to many opera standards, and paid tribute to the quality of the 80-strong local performers and the audience.

"It's a bigger crowd than I was expecting. Even though Greg it held 950, it's different seeing them all in the room,” Ms Low said.

"It was wonderful to have such a warm receptive audience here.”

And while the crowd may not recognise the names of many of the operatic arias, they recognised the well known tunes, and by the end of the first half were already on their feet in rapturous applause.

The second half then changed direction with the sounds of Dixie walking through the audience as the Orchestra and Chorus took the crowd on a journey through some jazz and big band standards, with singer Lisa Butcher channelling Liza Minelli as vocalist.

Of course, it wouldn't be a Proms without some Pomp and Circumstance, with the crowd again on their feet singing along to the stands Proms fare, waving Australian flags all the while - ending with a double encore.

Mr Butcher said the Proms concerts had now raised more than $54,000 for the community over the five years, and this year money was raised to help a Grafton Midday Rotary project to purchase a specialised defibrillator for the Grafton Base Hospital ICU.

The Orchestra and Chorus' next outing will be the Christmas Carols by Candleight at the Alumy Creek Reserve on December 1.