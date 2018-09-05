Property market makes gains on south side of town

WHILE the average sale price for a property in South Grafton is lower than most other Grafton suburbs, the gap is closing.

South Grafton dwellings sold for an average of $260,000 in the six months up to July 31 this year, compared to $320,000 in Grafton, $355,000 in Junction Hill and $440,000 in Waterview Heights.

However, South Grafton outperformed those markets in its year on year change in median price, experiencing 13% growth. Grafton grew 6.7% and Waterview Heights 10%.

"Two to three years ago South Grafton was identified as the hotspot in our area," Elders Real Estate Grafton principal and sales manager Kylie Pearson said.

"It has always shown to be one of the better areas for return on investments for investors buying rental properties."

South Grafton also experienced a 30.1% increase in average property views per listing (848) on realestate.com.au, Grafton views were up 28.5% to 1299 and Waterview Heights down 1% to 1335. While Junction Hill only had 556 views per listing, it attracted an increase of 39% in views per listing.

Waterview Heights remains one of the most popular markets, with the highest median price ($440,000) and average number of views (1335) of the suburbs in the Grafton area.

Ms Pearson said Elders Real Estate has been instrumental is selling a high quantity of stock in Waterview Heights in recent years.

"Waterview Heights properties they generally go under offer within two weeks of marketing," she said.

"Just to be so close to the CBD with that rural residential feel, it's definitely one of our most idyllic destinations for buyers both locally and from afar."

