Property market springs to life with auctions

THE Clarence Valley property market has again shown its strength with four properties selling at auction over the weekend to kick-start the spring auction season.

While across Sydney auction clearances fell short of last year's first weekend of spring, the trend was reversed in the Valley with five properties auctioned off, with only one failing to sell.

At the top end of the market, 3 Angourie St Angourie sold for $1.155m, and Ray White Yamba joint principal-licensee Dan Kelly said it was another positive sign for the Clarence Valley property market.

"It's nice to start the first weekend of spring with a sale in the higher end of the market,” he said.

"This would be the highest sale in Angourie for quite some time, it's been a good few years since we've seen a sale like this so it was good to see a result under the hammer especially at this level.

"There was a fair roll up in crowd numbers and the campaign was strong. There was one bidder and both parties were happy with the result.”

While auction clearance rates have been declining in metropolitan areas according to research firm CoreLogic, Mr Kelly said auctions in the Valley were reaping rewards.

"Locally there has been an increase in the auction clearance rate, and over the past 12 months we've been at just a fraction over 85%,” he said.

"There's also been an increase in the consistency of auction sales. Looking back five years auctions weren't all that common, you'd only see a few and since they were done so infrequently they didn't sell. Now that there's more taking place there's more success from them.”

Clarence Property Agents had four properties go under the hammer on Sunday, one at Glenugie and three at Ulmarra, and licensee-principal Fiona Beamer said she was happy with the results, with more than 100 people attending the auctions in Ulmarra.

"I think it did exceed our expectations, as we tend to concentrate on the marketing and don't know what's going to happen on the day,” she said.

"We make a bit of an event out of it and that attracts people.

"We had 31 registered bidders for the four properties and that's pretty good, so we were very pleased with that.”

With more buyers in the Clarence Valley property market than properties, Ms Beamer said the success of auctions was reflective of the state of the market.

"There's less stock now so there's more competition and the market is just a happier market,” she said.

"It's a sellers' market at the moment, and it's our job to try and entice as many interested people to come together in one spot to compete.”