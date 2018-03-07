Property trust gives local investors alternative to shares

Property funds manager Clarence Property says recent volatility in the share market has contributed to a spike in investment in its unlisted Westlawn Property Trust (WPT), with the bulk of new investors hailing from the New South Wales North Coast.

A recent report from Zenith Investment Partners, MCSI and the Property Funds Association showed that unlisted property funds were one of the best performing assets in Australia in 2017, offering returns that were on average three times higher than Australian Equities.

The latest capital raising for WPT closed oversubscribed at $33 million, with investors receiving an 18.6 per cent return last year.

Clarence Property managing director Peter Fahey says the next phase of capital raising, which is now open, has already attracted significant interest from investors in and around Grafton.

Mr Fahey says WPT now boasts a $250 million property portfolio stretching from Yamba to north Brisbane.

He says locals are already registering for an investment seminar being held in Grafton on March 14.

"The great thing about a property fund is that it gives people the chance to diversify their portfolio by investing directly in blue chip commercial and retail assets, along with large scale residential projects, for a relatively small amount of money," he said.

"Unlisted property trusts are being viewed as a safer harbour for those who may have experienced the recent volatility in the share market.

"Clarence Property has its roots in the New South Wales North Coast, starting out in Grafton in 1994 with just 13 investors. Today, we have more than 1,000 investors, many of whom live in the Clarence Valley, Ballina and Tweed regions."

WPT is currently forecasting a 7 per cent cash distribution to investors (paid monthly) and an 8.6 per cent gross distribution including franking credits (for the year ending 30 June). WPT has not failed to pay a monthly distribution to unit holders since the Trust's inception in 1994.

For more information or to register for the investment seminar, please visit clarenceproperty.com.au contact 1300 853 069 or email nvest@clarenceproperty.com.au.