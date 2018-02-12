Property trust opens up

ONE of the Clarence Valley's largest property trusts is about to embark on its latest round of capital raising, opening up their $250 million property portfolio to potential investors.

Westlawn Property Trust is the flagship property trust for Clarence Property, the owner of Yamba Shopping Fair, which has recently undergone a significant upgrade, including Target Country's upgrade to a Target store.

Clarence Property is giving locals the opportunity to invest in Yamba Fair and other assets held by WPT, including commercial and office buildings and residential projects spread from Yamba to Brisbane with the capital raising.

Clarence Property managing director Peter Fahey says last year WPT delivered an 18.6 per cent return to investors and

has delivered an average return of 12.1 per cent per annum over the past three years.

"WPT invests in a portfolio of high quality commercial, retail and residential property and manages it on behalf of its investors,” he said.

"This allows our investors to share in a large portfolio, including assets that may otherwise be out of reach, for a relatively small amount of money.

"In this way, local investors can capitalise on the increased activity occurring in the Yamba region supported by hubs like Yamba Fair, which has seen a jump in foot traffic on the back of its recent refurbishment.

"Across its retail portfolio, Clarence has maintained an average 94 per cent occupancy rate, which sets the platform for strong returns across the board.

Mr Fahey said WPT will be hosting a seminar for potential investors later this month.

"We currently have more than 1000 investors in the Trust, the majority of which are based in northern NSW and southeast Queensland, and I expect many of

our existing clients will increase their stake in this latest capital raising,” he said.

The most recent capital raising, launched in 2015, closed over subscribed for $33 million.

WPT has not failed to pay a monthly distribution to unit holders since the Trust's inception in 1994.

The WPT Yamba investment seminar will be held on February 20 at 5.30pm, at Yamba Fair on 1/3 Treelands Drive.

For more information or to register, visit www.clarenceproperty.com.au.