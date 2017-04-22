Property values spike in Clarence Valley

CELEBRATION: Michaela Hiller and Craig Sullivan with Michaela's parents Hilda and Ziggy and Elders principal Kylie Pearson and sales associate Ben Holder outside Craig Sullivan's new investment house in Grafton.

IT WAS a family affair for Craig Sullivan and Michaela Hiller as they toured through their new Grafton investment property.

The event was so exciting, they had to show Ms Hillers' parents Hilda and Ziggy.

Acting on advice that the Grafton real estate market is about to boom, the Bonville residents purchased the Villiers St property to get into the market before it was too late.

Elders Real Estate Grafton principal Kylie Pearson said the booming Grafton market became evident in January with an uncharacteristically high demand for property.

"We had through-the-roof numbers at our open for inspections," she said.

"My first week back in January, I had just under 50 groups of buyers. Generally people are on holiday at that time.

"Historically, it's not like that in Grafton."

The Australian Financial Review reported earlier this week that regional house prices in northern NSW are on the rise in the first quarter of 2017, with Clarence Valley prices rising 4.9% since December.

"All in all Grafton isn't an area that shows great capital growth, (so some sellers) can get caught up in the spike," Ms Pearson said.

"I would anticipate that it will be a gentle rise. As much as it's good to have confidence, you need to be relevant to the current market."

Ms Pearson said there had been a change in the market about two years ago when investors pinpointed Grafton as an area about to take off.

She estimated there had been a 5% increase in the market in the last few months.

"It's been growing over the last few years but I think that's due to the housing shortage," she said.

"We have less properties and more buyers with is creating a sense of competition. Because of the infrastructure boom with the second bridge, the highway and the jail, that's what's identified this area as a hot spot."

LJ Hooker Maclean manager Travis McConnell said there had been a surge of enquiries into the Maclean area.

Mr McConnell said there more people from out of town had bought in the Maclean area in the last 12 months than ever before.

"Places like Townsend have grown enormously. This office has set some benchmark prices for houses out there," he said.

Mr McConnell said more people were buying in places like Townsend and Gulmarrad because they are flood free and flat.

"It's an acre of land for half a million, you've got something that's a really nice product," he said.

First National Yamba principal David Lovell said he's been helping people buy and sell land in the area for about 20 years.

"The last time I saw the market as active as it is was in the 2003, 4, 5 boom," he said.

"There are a lot more buyers than sellers...and available properties are at an all time low and that's pushing prices up dramatically.

"At Yamba, properties are selling well over list price. For a desirable property there are multiple buyers."

Mr Lovell said the make-up of the market has changed recently with more out-of-town buyers dominating the market.

"Our market is generally 40% locally driven, that's within our 2464 postcode...about 60% are from out of town," he said.

"At the moment, I'd have to say we're probably at 80% of our buyers are from out of town."

Mr Lovell said Yamba has a market of its own because of the limited land that can be developed.

"That is just going to continue to drive the existing market north," he said.

"There is a limited supply of properties."