Proposal put forward for GHA women's comp

WOMENS HOCKEY: A meeting on the future of the Grafton Hockey Association women's competition has resolved to play the first 11 rounds as a mixed first and second grade competition before deciding on which direction to take for the remainder of the competition.

GHA operations manager Graeme Jakins said the meeting was called after concerns were raised on the original idea of promoting the highest scoring second grade team into the top level after 11 rounds.

"That was the main sticking point, so it was decided that it will not happen,” Jakins said.

"A proposal that has been put forward is that at the end of 11 rounds, the second grade teams will play on their own and the three first grade teams play, only there would be a bye each week, so we're looking at the possibility of a development team to fill in for the bye.

"That means looking at players that want to get into first grade and taking these players and put them in a development team who would play to alleviate the bye situation.”

Jakins said it was important the association thought about options that could keep their first grade competition strong.

"We've got at the moment two really strong first grade teams, another first grade who will struggle and eight second grade sides,” he said.

"Of those eight we're hoping there's going to be a number of players ready for first grade grade next year and get that experience.

"Ideally we need six teams in first grade and we've got to work towards that. A number of years ago there had always had six, and then we had been down to four for a number of years, and with the GH Blue pulling out that only leaves us with three which just isn't enough.

"We've got to really focus on club coaches develop players so they're ready to come into first grade.”

Jakins said a final decision on the future of the women's competition would be made by GHA's competition committee.