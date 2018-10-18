Gold Coast Supercars shake-up tipped to spark crash-fest

WILL Davison believes the expected move to revamp Gold Coast's annual Supercars round to a single 500km race will see the bruising Surfers Paradise concrete walls come into play more than ever before.

The proposed format change for 2019 was discussed by the Supercars Commission yesterday, with this weekend possibly the last time a 300km race is held on both the Saturday and Sunday.

Davison can see plenty of upside to the new Gold Coast 500 concept, which mirrors how the Sandown endurance event is run.

"It will be a proper endurance race around here because you see more errors and mistakes here from drivers than ever and the emphasis will be on co-drivers even more," said the 23Red Racing ace.

A crash in an Aussie Racing Cars Series race at the Gold Coast. Picture: Jerad Williams

"It will throw more strategy into it because there's always so many safety cars and so much action and a real old-school emphasis on looking after your car will come into play.

"A lot of the time (main) drivers get their car, their co-driver has taken it to World War Three and the thing is just beaten up.

"Across 500km, it will really reward the smart combinations who keep their noses clean."

If approved, however, Davison urged the category's powerbrokers to not deploy the unpopular qualifying race system used at Sandown.

Will Davison. Picture: Getty Images

"Not one member of the teams like it," he said.

"We're all moaning about costs and damage and that's just absolute unnecessary carnage, let alone around here."

Multiple other drivers have agreed on that front, with Davison instead suggesting a funky qualifying format be introduced such as a full-field one-lap shootout.

While Sunday could become the feature day in future, 102-lap races will be held on both days this weekend while Friday action will revolve around practice sessions and the support categories.