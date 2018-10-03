Proposed DA set to bring tourists to Nymboida, Grafton

Coffs Coast/ Clarence Mountain Bike Club's (CCCMBC ) development application has proposed to develop a world-class 2-day XCO mountain bike event using the existing trails at Glens Creek Road, Nymboida.

A DEVELOPMENT application for a two day mountain bike event which could attract national and international tourists to Nymboida has come before Clarence Valley Council

Coffs Coast/ Clarence Mountain Bike Club's (CCCMBC ) development application has proposed to develop a world-class two-day XCO mountain bike event using the existing trails at Glens Creek Road, Nymboida.

Their application, on public display at council, states the event will attract national and international mountain bike tourists, provide a headline tourism attraction for the Clarence and add to the national mountain biking calendar.

The proposal states the CCCMBC want to hold this event annually for the foreseeable future in the month of October.

The event will be called 'GRIN' an acronym of Great Riding in Nymboida.

The application states it supports a demand for mountain biking events across the region that can offer diversity from beginner and intermediate level riders to highly experienced as well as elite riders.

The application notes GRIN will extend the benefits of an emerging tourism industry in the Clarence Valley.

The event was designed to create a unique experience for visitors to the region and spread the economic benefits in the areas of retail and overnight accommodation across Nymboida, Grafton and neighbouring towns and villages.

A key component of this is the partnership with the Nymboida Canoe Centre which will be the recommended accommodation option for the GRIN.

A unique feature of the event will be the inclusion of a community cook-out to be hosted by the community at the Nymboida Canoe Centre.

The proposed entertainment that the Nymboida Canoe Centre will host aims to compliment racing events at Martin Road and attract local and out of area visitation.

The Glens Creek Road Trail Network to be used for the GRIN provides an ecologically sustainable trail experience through which users can enjoy and appreciate Nymboida.