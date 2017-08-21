Proposed National Parks cuts fan flames of fear

WHILE Clarence Valley firefighters tackle the first big blazes of the season, flames are being fanned over fears a restructure within NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service will leave our national parks at greater risk of a bushfire tragedy.

The government department, however, says the restructure will result in more staff on the front line.

Australian Workers' Union NSW state secretary Daniel Walton said last week the proposed restructure of NSW Parks and Wildlife would see 52 regions reduced down to 37 or 39.

"The job cuts mean that up to 15 senior field supervisors - which are effectively divisional commanders positions - will be axed, along with potentially dozens of other field officer positions,” he said.

"These jobs are filled by highly-experienced, professional parks staff, who make a vitally important contribution to both environmental management and fire safety.

"What's more, the staff who are left will have significantly expanded areas to look after - so the limited resources of the department will be stretched even further.

The NSW Government must reverse the cuts, and ensure that our precious National Parks estate is giving the best possible protection.”

But NPWS has stated there is no proposed change to the number of firefighting roles.

An NPWS spokeswoman said the whole restructure was in fact about allocating more money and resources to the front line, with the number of field officers to be increased.

"NPWS is restructuring its workforce to ensure adequate resources are available on the ground to meet visitor needs and conservation goals.

"This includes growing the number of fire-trained roles to further enhance hazard reduction and wildfire suppression capabilities,” she said.

"NPWS will maintain a fit and prepared fire fighting force to respond to fires and will continue to deliver on its hazard reduction targets. Additionally, by increasing the overall number of field officers, we will be seeking to further expand our bushfire hazard reduction and wildfire suppression capacities.”

Whatever the outcome of the cuts, there is no doubt the Clarence Valley, along with other parts of NSW, is facing an extremely dangerous fire risk this summer.

Last week two properties and several sheds were saved by firefighters struggling to control a blaze on Old Glen Innes Rd at Chambigne.

As of midday yesterday, there were at least four fires across the region still being controlled.

Four other fires have been contained and seven more are being monitored.

"We are hoping that in the coming days the weather is looking more favourable, but we're still asking landholders to be vigilant about hazard reductions and burn offs,” a Rural Fire Service spokesman said.