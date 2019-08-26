Menu
Prosecutors have dropped a serious charge against a South Grafton man before he was due to face trial.
Crime

Prosecutors drop charge on eve of trial date

26th Aug 2019 10:00 AM
PROSECUTORS have dropped a serious charge against a South Grafton man just before the matter was due to be heard at trial.

Jason Michael Stewart was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and was to face trial in Grafton District Court on Wednesday, having entered a plea of not guilty.

According to court documents, police accused the 26-year-old of using a hot metal implement to brand the letter "J" onto the victim, his then girlfriend, at a party in September 2017.

However, on the day the matter was due to be heard at trial, Crown prosecutors applied to have the charge against Stewart dismissed.

The application was granted, and no further proceedings for that charge were directed by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Stewart still faces other charges stemming from that night, including two counts of stalk/intimidate intend fear or physical harm, use an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and malicious damage.

No plea has been entered on those charges, which have been transferred to Grafton Local Court and adjourned to September 23.

