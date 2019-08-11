Menu
A Large Air Tanker drops retardant over the out of control blaze at Middle Creek Rd on Sunday morning.
A Large Air Tanker drops retardant over the out of control blaze at Middle Creek Rd on Sunday morning. Rural Fire Service
'Protect what we can': Crews focus in on Kremnos bushfire

Kathryn Lewis
11th Aug 2019 12:00 PM
CREWS are fighting to ride through gusty conditions hampering efforts to contain the bushfire at Kremnos, south of Grafton. 

Clarence Valley Rural Fire Service district manager Superintendent Stuart Watts said the fire at Middle Creek Rd was the biggest concern for crews.

"It's burning at advice status at the moment, it is out of control and it is moving in an easterly direction with strong winds, in the vicinity of Parker Road," Supt Watts.

WATCH: Inside the Whiteman Creek bushfire

An emergency declaration made yesterday afternoon has allowed the RFS to bring in resources from around the state.

A Large Air Tanker was seen this morning dropping chemical retardant to help contain the Middle Creek Rd blaze.

Crews from Ballina, Lismore, Casino and Coffs Harbour are helping local teams protect homes but are fighting against strong winds that aren't expected to ease until tomorrow.  

"At the moment because of the wind, we just need to go with the flow until such time as it abates and put in place a plan to contain the fire," he said.

EMERGENCY DECLARED: Valley crews call in help from State services to battle blaze

Supt Watts said homes are not currently under threat but residents who are concerned their home isn't fireproof should leave early and spend the day in Grafton or Coffs Harbour.

"We've got to ride through and do our best today, protect what we can and then pick the pieces up tomorrow."

All residents are urged to check Fires Near Me or the RFS website for regular updates and information and to follow firefighters directions on the ground.   

