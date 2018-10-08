Protect your furry friends from paralysis

WITH the number of ticks found on pets climbing in the Clarence Valley, Maclean Veterinary Clinic said they've treated more than 30 pets against ticks.

Vet Angela Crawley said they've removed a lot more ticks, but only 31 have required the anti-serum since August.

"August to December is is the height of our tick season, but we had multiple cases in July this year,” she said.

"It's just one of those things, there are more cases at this time of year, (the heat) brings out all the young ticks. It's something we are seeing more as an annual issue.”

In the past, there has been no prevention methods available for cats, but now Dr Crawley said Bravecto have come out with a tick prevention serum for cats.

"Before that, we had good prevention for dogs, but nothing was available for cats, now our cat owners have something to rely on,” she said.

"It's really exciting... this is a preventable disease and if you have pets, you should be getting them on tick preventatives.

"We'd love to see a day when we no longer have to threat them.

"It's horrible for us, we love animals and hate seeing them suffer. Sometimes they are on the brink of death and it's really hard to watch even when we can turn them around.

"Getting them home to their families at the end of treatment is the good bit.”

Dr Crawley said if you did find a tick on your pet, remove it and contact the vet. If they are showing signs of wobbliness in the hind legs, changed breathing patterns, or they are off food or vomiting it back up, this could mean they have been bitten by a paralysis tick.

"Without the anti-serum they could get worse and pass away,” she said.

If they show any signs of having the toxin in their bodies, they need to be treated as soon as possible.