Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bravecto is now available for cats.
Bravecto is now available for cats. Maclean Vet
Pets & Animals

Protect your furry friends from paralysis

by Caitlan Charles
8th Oct 2018 10:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH the number of ticks found on pets climbing in the Clarence Valley, Maclean Veterinary Clinic said they've treated more than 30 pets against ticks.

Vet Angela Crawley said they've removed a lot more ticks, but only 31 have required the anti-serum since August.

"August to December is is the height of our tick season, but we had multiple cases in July this year,” she said.

"It's just one of those things, there are more cases at this time of year, (the heat) brings out all the young ticks. It's something we are seeing more as an annual issue.”

In the past, there has been no prevention methods available for cats, but now Dr Crawley said Bravecto have come out with a tick prevention serum for cats.

"Before that, we had good prevention for dogs, but nothing was available for cats, now our cat owners have something to rely on,” she said.

"It's really exciting... this is a preventable disease and if you have pets, you should be getting them on tick preventatives.

"We'd love to see a day when we no longer have to threat them.

"It's horrible for us, we love animals and hate seeing them suffer. Sometimes they are on the brink of death and it's really hard to watch even when we can turn them around.

"Getting them home to their families at the end of treatment is the good bit.”

Dr Crawley said if you did find a tick on your pet, remove it and contact the vet. If they are showing signs of wobbliness in the hind legs, changed breathing patterns, or they are off food or vomiting it back up, this could mean they have been bitten by a paralysis tick.

"Without the anti-serum they could get worse and pass away,” she said.

If they show any signs of having the toxin in their bodies, they need to be treated as soon as possible.

bravecto cats dogs pets protection spring ticks warm weather
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Man faces Grafton Court for hitting partner

    premium_icon Man faces Grafton Court for hitting partner

    Crime A SOUTH Grafton man faced Grafton Local Court last week after he allegedly hit his partner in the head during an argument

    Birthday boy Kenneth a marvel at 105

    premium_icon Birthday boy Kenneth a marvel at 105

    News Weeks marks milestone of 105 years with variety of experiences

    Repair work for boat access ramping up at last

    premium_icon Repair work for boat access ramping up at last

    News Work starts today to fix damaged boat ramp in Lawrence

    Yamba AFL prodigy enters the Lions' den

    premium_icon Yamba AFL prodigy enters the Lions' den

    AFL McFARLANE handed rookie contract for 2019 AFLW season.

    Local Partners