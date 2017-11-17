Protecting our Jacarandas

Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

THE purple-lined Jacarandas are the centrepiece of Grafton's natural beauty, and Clarence Valley Council open spaces manager David Sutton is confident they will continue to stand tall well into the future.

Mr Sutton said that in the 2014/15 financial year, council recognised a decline in the street canopy, and that many of the trees were starting to age and action was required.

"From that year, we've had $50,000 per year to spend on the renewal of trees, and another $70,000 this year ,” he said.

"From the project, we have planted more than 300 jacarandas in Grafton and South Grafton and we've planted 200 other trees.

"We are in the process of doing this year's planting and we've got another 100-150 trees on order, 30 of which are jacarandas.”

The plan is drawn from a street management strategy that looks at the history of all planting in Grafton, and the different phases they were planted, and replicates both the past diversity and avenue planting in the area.

Mr Sutton said that while council commonly hears outcry as to why council doesn't plant jacarandas everywhere to bolster the purple canopy, he said diversity was just as important for the city.

"We should maintain a diversity so that if there is a disease or storm we don't lose all of our trees at once,” he said.

"It's also for the environment, the different trees flower at different times. While it would look amazing for every street to flower at Jacaranda time, for the other 11 months of the year there would be nothing.

"Though we have at the end of Prince St as a continuation of the jacarandas continued that avenue and planted another 20-30, and a few years ago planted a whole number along Bacon and Turf St which are starting to get up in size.”

While council have been using these trees to fill gaps in the canopy, Mr Sutton said that they had to start taking down older trees in groups to maintain the iconic street scape.

"If we replace one after a year, one in five years, and another in 10 years, you won't have an avenue,” he said. "Four or five of them will have to be cut down together and replanted so they grow in the same rate, and then in five years we'll move on and do the same so we keep the avenues there.”

Council are also invested in tree planting programs across the Clarence Valley with trees planted in Townsend last year, and this year in Yamba, Maclean and Ulmarra.

"We recognise the cultural and economic benefit of the trees, and we'll continue to support the trees in Grafton, as well as increase the canopy throughout the valley,” Mr Sutton said.