Protection athlete takes bull by the horns

28th Aug 2017 7:52 AM
MAN IN THE MIDDLE: Kyogle's Kirstin Wood will be one of the protection athletes entrusted with looking after the safety of the bulls and cowboys during the PBR event at Grafton Showgrounds this Saturday.
MAN IN THE MIDDLE: Kyogle's Kirstin Wood will be one of the protection athletes entrusted with looking after the safety of the bulls and cowboys during the PBR event at Grafton Showgrounds this Saturday.

CONTRACT fencer by trade, Kirstin Wood is one of Professional Bull Riders Australia's top protection athletes.

The 26-year-old reigns from the small country town of Kyogle. This Saturday night, 130km to the south, he will be one of the protection athletes looking after bull and rider safety at the PBR event at Grafton Showgrounds.

"I actually started riding bulls when I was younger alongside Australian champion David Kennedy," Wood said.

"Then I started 'stepping around a few' in the practice pen before I decided that was more fun than riding them."

How does one define a protection athlete's job? It's a question asked by many, often followed with the phrase "they have got to be crazy".

"I know it sounds crazy, but it's something about the adrenalin and anticipation of each and every second in the arena," Wood said.

"When you get a good save, you feel on top of the world.

"When I am out there in the arena everything goes so fast. I guess I basically try to slow it all down in my head and analyse the situation; where the rider is going to land at the end of his ride and set it up ahead of time to give the cowboy the safest dismount and make sure they exit the arena safely each time."

Physically and mentally demanding, bull riding is not a sport for the faint-hearted.

"I train nearly every day at the gym and practice at least once a week. I guess for the mental part, it's about being surrounded by good mates and positive vibes. I get to work alongside some of the best protection athletes this country has to offer."

Now surely, in a profession like this one there is bound to be an injury or two. Wood admits he had his fair share.

"I've torn the ACL in both my knees, had a broken leg, broken ribs and punctured lungs.

"My injuries haven't stopped me yet, and won't any time soon. I live and breathe the sport, all day every day. When I am not doing it, I am thinking about it. It's a sport that gets in your blood and never leaves."

This is Wood's second year in a row that he has been invited to the Grafton event.

"I love coming back to Grafton. It's the closest PBR event to my home town so it's pretty special to me.

"I've spent a fair bit of time in and around the region, around Copmanhurst and fishing on the Clarence River."

Gates open at 5pm with the main event at 7pm this Saturday, September 2. Three hours of gripping man versus beast action will have you on the edge of your seats.

But the fun doesn't stop there. Be sure to pack your dancing shoes as the bull ride will be followed by live music by from Occarock until late.

Tickets are now on sale at pbraustralia.com.au or visit The Daily Examiner office at 55 Fitzroy St, Grafton.

Grafton Daily Examiner

