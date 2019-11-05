Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

Claims of robbery as Vow and Declare wins

5th Nov 2019 4:03 PM

There were claims of a robbery at the Melbourne Cup after Vow and Declare saluted in a thrilling finish.

Jockey Craig Williams finally won the biggest race in Australia at his 15th attempt, fighting back late to hand victory to trainer Danny O'Brien.

But interference from Master of Reality, which prevented late-charging Il Paradiso from challenging Vow and Declare for the lead, drew an official protest from race stewards which was upheld.

Il Paradiso was promoted from fourth to second, swapping places with Master Of Reality. Prince of Arran finished third.

Master of Reality looked set to give jockey Frankie Dettori his first win but in a desperate finish involving four horses, Vow And Declare took an inside run and put his head down when it counted to win in a photo finish.

Il Paradiso attempted to move between the two leaders but saw his opening disappear as Master of Reality cut across his path.

More Stories

melbourne cup 2019 protest seniors-news vow and declare

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Clarence River: Fact and Fiction - Part III

        premium_icon Clarence River: Fact and Fiction - Part III

        Letters to the Editor Local resident John Ibbotson shares the pros and cons of damming our major waterways

        Police appeal to solve 'cowardly' bashing of elderly man

        premium_icon Police appeal to solve 'cowardly' bashing of elderly man

        Crime Top cop 'disgusted' on assault of 71-year-old while he was asleep

        Fatigue zone claims two more vehicles

        premium_icon Fatigue zone claims two more vehicles

        News GALLERY: Momentary lapse of concentration leads to collision

        Vehicle stop for breath test ends in unexpected discovery

        premium_icon Vehicle stop for breath test ends in unexpected discovery

        Crime Police allegedly alerted by suspicious behaviour of passenger

        • 5th Nov 2019 3:00 PM