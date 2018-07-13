Protester delays work at Market Square

A LONE protester has delayed Clarence Valley Council work to remove a number of trees, including a jacaranda, from Market Square yesterday morning.

Work was set to continue on the removal of nine trees as part of a series of upgrades including the installation of CCTV cameras, upgrades to lighting, repairs to concrete footpaths and landscaping works.

However work came to a halt when Heather Weiley took a stand in front of one of the jacaranda trees slated for removal and refused to yield.

Police were called to defuse the situation, which lasted about an hour.

"I was in tears all morning,” Mrs Weiley said.

"What's more important, a fully grown tree or a footpath?”

Coffs-Clarence Police District duty officer Acting Inspector Darren Williams said police arrived and explained the situation to Mrs Weiley, who left the park without further incident.

"According to council there's a root problem with the tree, the root system is starting to collapse and could fall over, which is a hazard to public safety,” Acting Insp Williams said. "Once officers explained this to her she was happy and left the scene.”

Acting Insp Williams said there was no further action taken by police.

"People are entitled to demonstrate as long as it's peaceful and it doesn't harm or endanger anyone else's safety,” he said.

The works being conducted by the council, which are funded through the NSW Government, will involve the removal of nine trees that are either planted in inappropriate locations or are nearing the end of their life span, and will be replaced with super advanced jacarandas, planted in more appropriate locations.