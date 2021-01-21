Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A group who protested against Melbourne’s coronavirus lockdown is vowing to take to the streets again — on Australia Day.
A group who protested against Melbourne’s coronavirus lockdown is vowing to take to the streets again — on Australia Day.
News

Anti-lockdown protesters march for ‘Australian freedom’

by Brianna Travers
21st Jan 2021 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The defiant group of anti-lockdown protesters who disobeyed health orders amid Melbourne's coronavirus lockdown have vowed to march on Australia Day.

The "People's Australia Day Parade" will take place on Tuesday next week at 2pm.

The group plans to gather at the Queen Victoria gardens in the CBD and march to Catani Gardens, near St Kilda beach.

The People's Australia Day Parade
The People's Australia Day Parade

 

Protest organisers say their march will culminate with a "beach party" to "celebrate what's great".

It is expected to attract a significant police presence.

So far just 60 people have registered their interest in attending but thousands from the "freedom" movement are expected to attend.

St Kilda beach has been notorious for poor behaviour in recent years during the summer months, particularly on public holidays.

 

Anti-lockdown protesters clash with police at the Shrine of Remembrance. Picture; Daniel Pockett
Anti-lockdown protesters clash with police at the Shrine of Remembrance. Picture; Daniel Pockett

Organisers communicated to attendees on encrypted message applications on Thursday to avoid detection from police.

"Celebrate Australian freedom," the group organiser said.

"Keep Our Australia Day. Get ready to bring your Australian flags and costumes.

"We will not let Dan cancel Australia Day. We will take back our parade.

"We will celebrate Australian freedom. We will not be divided. Let's make this Australia Day bigger and better than ever before."

brianna.travers@news.com.au

Originally published as Protesters get set to march for 'Australian freedom'

australia day 2021 australia day protest protest

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council responds to Yamba roundabout work traffic delays

        Premium Content Council responds to Yamba roundabout work traffic delays

        Council News The contractor involved in constructing two roundabouts on Yamba Rd has been taken to task over traffic delays after work started earlier this week

        Grafton golfers ready to tee up for The Longest Day

        Premium Content Grafton golfers ready to tee up for The Longest Day

        Golf Next week golfers will pick up their clubs at take to Grafton District Golf Club...

        How one woman is bringing together the Clarence's sisterhood

        Premium Content How one woman is bringing together the Clarence's sisterhood

        News ‘It can be pretty isolating living in a rural area but it’s good to see many women...

        Man to defend MDMA, ice supply charges

        Premium Content Man to defend MDMA, ice supply charges

        Crime Police charged the 28-year-old following a traffic stop on the North Coast.