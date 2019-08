Protesters ‘locked to equipment’ at Adani mine

Adani says two protesters have locked-on to equipment on the Carmichael mine site. Picture: Hollie Adams/The Australian

ANTI-Adani activists are reportedly staging a protest at the Carmichael mine site this morning, with at least two people suspended from 9m poles.

Frontline Action on Coal activists said they were "immobilising 17 machines and stopping tree clearing" by Adani at the site.

It comes after climate change activists protested for hours in Brisbane's CBD yesterday, causing commuter chaos that led to more than 70 arrests.

"With work begun and 450 hectares of habitat due to be cleared, we are calling on everyone to come up to the frontline as soon as possible and stand between Adani and climate disaster," the group posted.

"We can stop this mine, but we need your help!"

Police are on their way to Adani's Carmichael coal mine following reports two protesters have locked themselves onto equipment.

"Adani can confirm that two protesters have locked-on to equipment on the Carmichael mine site this morning," an Adani spokeswoman said.

"The Queensland Police Service has been notified and have sent a response team to site."

Construction began on the Carmichael site after the State Government approved its groundwater management plan in June.

"This morning our Queensland contractors have been unable to continue legal and approved work on our Carmichael mine site because two people have decided that their opinion matters more than the law and the right of Queenslanders to make a living," the Adani spokeswoman said.

"After more than eight years of working on our project we have repeatedly demonstrated that we will not be intimidated or deterred from delivering on our promises to Queenslanders and we continue to get on with the construction of the Carmichael Project."

The Queensland Police Service confirmed officers were on their way to the protest action and that a team was being sent from Bowen.

The drive from Bowen to the Adani mine site is at least 6.5 hours.