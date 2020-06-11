Menu
They’ve come after movies and television shows and now these social media users are attacking something much less sinister - a cartoon dog.
News

Social media users set sights on cartoon cop dog

by Stephanie Bedo
11th Jun 2020 7:57 PM

Protesters have an unlikely new target - a cartoon dog.

People on social media are now taking aim at Chase, a german shepherd pup that plays a cop in the children's show Paw Patrol, with some even calling for the fictional character to be euthanised.

The response came after the show's official Twitter account posted that it was supporting black voices.

But as protests against racist police violence continue in the wake of George Floyd's death, people are taking aim at fictional cops as well, even cute, well meaning ones.

Chase is part of a team of canine helpers, that include a firefighter and a construction worker, and they mostly conduct missions rescuing their town.

Despite the cartoon's popularity, some social media users are not impressed.

"I hope the cop dog falls into a toaster," wrote one Twitter user.

"Get rid of that damn dog," said another.

Others defended the pup.

"Well I don't see problem why he can't be a police dog, the police is not evil they do duty to protect the community from criminals like thief's (sic), murders and keep the peace," wrote another user.

"Obviously there always going to be bad apples but they shouldn't represent all the police force."

Another said the show was amazing and brought "some happiness into such a crazy world".

A scene from Paw Patrol.
A scene from Paw Patrol.

The New York Times even weighed into the debate.

"The effort to publicise police brutality also means banishing the good-cop archetype, which reigns on both television and in viral videos of the protests themselves," wrote Amanda Hess.

"Paw Patrol seems harmless enough, and that's the point: The movement rests on understanding that cops do plenty of harm."

It's not the first time to show has come under fire.

In 2018 a Medium article titled The Misogyny and Authoritarianism of 'Paw Patrol' said the show sent a subtly sinister message.

"On the surface, Paw Patrol seems like harmless fun. However, the themes presented to the impressionable audience depict a misogynistic, conservative authoritarian fantasy," it said.

Originally published as Protesters set sights on unlikely target

black lives matter paw patrol racism

