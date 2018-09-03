Protesters slam PM's ridicule of Big Banana and renewables

Residents of the Coffs Coast will gather at the Jetty foreshores on Saturday in a 'show of support for renewable energy'.

CLIMATE change protesters in Coffs Harbour have taken aim at new Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who last year mocked both South Australia's big Tesla Battery and the Big Banana insinuating they were gimmicks.

The protesters say they have a 'serious message' for the former treasurer who also famously brandished a lump of coal in parliament, ridiculing the Opposition's commitment to renewable energy.

"Don't be afraid, don't be scared, it won't hurt you," Morrison told the Opposition.

In a speech in Adelaide last year, Morrison dubbed SA's energy solution, a large solar battery by Tesla, as a 'Hollywood solution' before taking a swipe at the Big Banana.

"I mean, honestly, by all means have the world's biggest battery, have the world's biggest banana, have the world's biggest prawn like we have on the roadside around the country, but that is not solving the problem," he said.

"That's just trying to say, 'bright shiny thing over here, don't look at the thing over there', that's an old trick from a politician."

As part of an international day of action this Saturday, the Coffs Climate Action Group will be a holding a 'Rise for Climate' event.

The rally aims to 'send a message' to the new PM and candidates seeking to stand for the seats of Cowper and Coffs Harbour in the upcoming state and federal elections.

"Morrison's coal stunt and his Big Banana and battery comments clearly place him with the dinosaurs, stuck in the past," CCCAG's Marnie Cotton said.

"He has shown how little he understands about both regional economies and modern energy systems. We expect more from our PM. We expect him and all our politicians to work for our communities, not coal billionaires."

The outspoken climate action group has held several rallies over the months, recently dropping a large banner reading 'No New Coal' over the rail bridge on the Pacific Hwy.

The rally which aims to be a 'celebration' of solar power will begin from 11am this Saturday on the Jetty Foreshores and will feature music, face-painting and speakers. Locals are invited to wear yellow.