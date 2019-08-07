Menu
Protesters and Police pictured in the Brisbane CBD and marching down George Street to Parliament, Tuesday 6th August 2019 Picture AAP/David Clark
Environment

Protesters storm Adani mine site, suspended from 9m poles

by MADURA MCCORMACK
7th Aug 2019 10:32 AM
ANTI-ADANI activists are reportedly staging a protest at the Carmichael mine site this morning, with at least two people suspended from 9m poles.

Frontline Action on Coal activists said they were "immobilising 17 machines and stopping tree clearing" by Adani at the site.

"With work begun and 450 hectares of habitat due to be cleared, we are calling on everyone to come up to the frontline as soon as possible and stand between Adani and climate disaster," the group posted.

"We can stop this mine, but we need your help!"

The Queensland Police Service confirmed officers were on their way to the protest action and that a team was being sent from Bowen.

The drive from Bowen to the Adani mine site is at least 6.5 hours.

The action at the mine site comes after extensive protests which have shut down streets in Brisbane the past few weeks.

