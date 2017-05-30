Proud day as Magpies break first grade drought

FLYING THROUGH: Lower Clarence Magpies star Andrew Kapeen breaks into the back field on his way to scoring one of his two tries against Evans Heads.

NRRRL: The Magpies have done it.

After almost two years without a first grade win under the belt, including a desperate 12 months sitting out of the NRRRL, the Lower Clarence Magpies struck gold against ladder leaders Evans Heads Bombers on Sunday afternoon.

In front of a raucous home crowd at a revived "Nest" at Yamba Sports Complex, the Magpies burst out of the blocks in the opening stages and went on with it holding out the Bombers 40-28 to start their climb back to the top.

Magpies captain-coach Dan Randall, back in his preferred centre position, crossed for two tries, as well as doubles to Andrew Kapeen and young winger Nick Plummer in the eight tries to five stoush.

For Lower Clarence president Darrin Heron it was a proud moment a year, and many hundreds of kilometres, in the making.

"I am certainly very proud of the boys' efforts, everyone put in which is good to see," Heron said. "It was one of the best days of my life so far.

"Keeping football going at Yamba was a big gamble for our club but it has definitely paid off in a big way.

"To me it makes all of those extra hours on the road last year so worth it. The Under 18s kept the Lower flag flying at Tweed Coast last year and we couldn't have done this without that."

It was a Magpies spirit shown by all players in the club's top grade including Plummer who backed up for a full game of first grade after playing on the wing in reserves.

Magpies were well supported by their sizeable pack including big games from Ryan Binge, Alex McMillan and returning son Daine Laurie who pumped out 50 minutes from starting prop.

Evans Head won the Reserve Grade fixture 38 to 20.

Now the Magpies have turned the corner, the task does not get any easier coming up against first-placed Marist Brothers Rams next week.

The match will be the season opener for the Magpies women's league tag side who have trained consistently since pre-season started in January.

Round 8 Results: Lower Clarence 48 Evans Head 28, Ballina 16 Byron Bay 16, Marist Bros 26 Mullumbimby 18, Tweed Coast 22 Murwilllumbah 12.

Ladder: 12 Marist Bros, Casino, 11 Ballina, 10 Evans Head, 8 Tweed Coast, Cudgen, Mullumbimby, 4 Murwillumbah, Kyogle, Lower Clarence, 3 Byron Bay.

Next Week: Kyogle v Murwillumbah (New Park, Sat 2.45pm), Marist Bros v Lower Clarence (Crozier Field, Sun 2.45pm), Tweed Coast v Mullumbimby (Les Burger Field, Sun 2.45pm), Byron Bay v Casino (Red Devil Park, Sun 2.45pm), Evans Head v Cudgen (Stan Payne Oval, Sun 2.45pm).