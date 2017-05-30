21°
News

Proud day as Magpies break first grade drought

Matthew Elkerton
| 30th May 2017 5:00 AM
FLYING THROUGH: Lower Clarence Magpies star Andrew Kapeen breaks into the back field on his way to scoring one of his two tries against Evans Heads.
FLYING THROUGH: Lower Clarence Magpies star Andrew Kapeen breaks into the back field on his way to scoring one of his two tries against Evans Heads. Belinda Martyn

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

NRRRL: The Magpies have done it.

After almost two years without a first grade win under the belt, including a desperate 12 months sitting out of the NRRRL, the Lower Clarence Magpies struck gold against ladder leaders Evans Heads Bombers on Sunday afternoon.

In front of a raucous home crowd at a revived "Nest" at Yamba Sports Complex, the Magpies burst out of the blocks in the opening stages and went on with it holding out the Bombers 40-28 to start their climb back to the top.

Magpies captain-coach Dan Randall, back in his preferred centre position, crossed for two tries, as well as doubles to Andrew Kapeen and young winger Nick Plummer in the eight tries to five stoush.

For Lower Clarence president Darrin Heron it was a proud moment a year, and many hundreds of kilometres, in the making.

"I am certainly very proud of the boys' efforts, everyone put in which is good to see," Heron said. "It was one of the best days of my life so far.

"Keeping football going at Yamba was a big gamble for our club but it has definitely paid off in a big way.

"To me it makes all of those extra hours on the road last year so worth it. The Under 18s kept the Lower flag flying at Tweed Coast last year and we couldn't have done this without that."

It was a Magpies spirit shown by all players in the club's top grade including Plummer who backed up for a full game of first grade after playing on the wing in reserves.

Magpies were well supported by their sizeable pack including big games from Ryan Binge, Alex McMillan and returning son Daine Laurie who pumped out 50 minutes from starting prop.

Evans Head won the Reserve Grade fixture 38 to 20.

Now the Magpies have turned the corner, the task does not get any easier coming up against first-placed Marist Brothers Rams next week.

The match will be the season opener for the Magpies women's league tag side who have trained consistently since pre-season started in January.

Reader poll

Will Lower Clarence Magpies reach the NRRRL finals in 2017?

View Results

Round 8 Results: Lower Clarence 48 Evans Head 28, Ballina 16 Byron Bay 16, Marist Bros 26 Mullumbimby 18, Tweed Coast 22 Murwilllumbah 12.

Ladder: 12 Marist Bros, Casino, 11 Ballina, 10 Evans Head, 8 Tweed Coast, Cudgen, Mullumbimby, 4 Murwillumbah, Kyogle, Lower Clarence, 3 Byron Bay.

Next Week: Kyogle v Murwillumbah (New Park, Sat 2.45pm), Marist Bros v Lower Clarence (Crozier Field, Sun 2.45pm), Tweed Coast v Mullumbimby (Les Burger Field, Sun 2.45pm), Byron Bay v Casino (Red Devil Park, Sun 2.45pm), Evans Head v Cudgen (Stan Payne Oval, Sun 2.45pm).

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarence league country rugby league crl first grade lower clarence magpies nrrrl rugbby league

A disgusting issue for recycling sorters

A disgusting issue for recycling sorters

Dead animals have been turning up in the recycling sorting more often recently

WATCH: Rescuers talk fisherman's lucky escape from shark

Terence Selwood, of Evans Head, with his arm bandaged after a great white shark jumped in his boat.

"There was so much bleeding"

State of Origin: Why Maroons are wrong to target Hayne

The vastly experience Hayne a weakness? The Maroons are kidding

Now the ‘champion’ Maroons are struggling to sell out the ‘cauldron’

EPA fines council depot contractor

Water pouring out of the South Grafton council depot site.

South Grafton depot site contractor fined $15,000.

Local Partners

A disgusting issue for recycling sorters

Dead animals have been turning up in the recycling sorting more often recently

TRIBUTES FLOW: Fond memories for a fine man

Neville Lollback's casket surrounded by his favourite things, including fishing gear and a hockey stick, in the cathedral.

Kind words highlight how fondly Neville Lollback will be remembered

NRRRL: Magpies on a mission for home fans

ON A MISSION: Captain- coach Dan Randall hopes to lead Lower Clarence Magpies to their first victory of the 2017 NRRRL season when they run out in front of their home fans against Evans Head Bombers at the Nest this Sunday.

Lower Clarence ready for another cracker at the Nest

Polocrosse hits fever pitch at Hawthorne Park

ALL SYSTEMS GO: This weekend Grafton Polocrosse Club hosts its first annual carnival at Hawthorne Park since the club re-formed.

New lease of life in the Clarence Valley for equestrian team sport

Support for Kara's treadmill marathon explodes

Former Grafton and now NSW cricketer Kara Sutherland bowling to cricket legend Sir Viv Richards. Photo: MARK NEWSHAM

Support for treadmill marathon thrills organiser Kara Sutherland.

Sam Armytage and Tom Cruise? Saaaaay what?

SAMANTHA Armytage has hit back at rumours she’s dating Tom Cruise, following reports the pair had hit it off during an interview on Sunrise.

Musical tribute to flood volunteers released

Songwriter honours flood volunteers who helped their neighbours.

Lismore songwriter Simon Thomas was moved by strangers' kindness

Karl Stefanovic's rant about Schapelle Corby 'a bit rich'

Karl Stefanovic is sick of hearing about Schapelle Corby.

Maybe he just wanted to make himself the story.

Could Schapelle be heading for Gladstone?

Australian Schapelle Corby is escorted by Bali Police at the parole office in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, 27 May 2017.

Schapelle's mother teases her free daughter could be Gladstone bound

Six things you never knew about Men in Black

Mushu the pug

It's been 20 years since Men in Black first hit cinemas

10 strange stories behind famous sex scenes

Khaleesi and Khal Drogo in a steamy moment.

Every set has their own way of filming sex scenes

HBO spills new details on Game of Thrones’ final season

Game of Thrones’ eighth and final season will only have six episodes.

New details about what to expect from the eighth, final instalment.

Dress circle position will satisfy the discerning buyer in Maclean

3 Ayr Street, Maclean 2463

House 4 3 4 $580,000

Maclean can offer home searchers some amazing positions within the town to enjoy the Clarence Valley lifestyle. These cherished spots become available once in a...

Perfect Investment Opportunity Awaits!!

48 Bush Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 5 3 2 AUCTION

We bring to you 48 and 48b Bush Drive. Situated in South Grafton, this property offers the opportunity to earn dual income under the one dwelling. The upstairs...

Prime Position in Heart of CBD

2/39 Mary Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 1 1 AUCTION

Perfectly poised within walking distance to all amenities and providing ease of maintenance, 2/39 Mary Street is sure to stir interest from the market. Comprised...

Is This The Home For You?

16 Maud Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 3 AUCTION

This is definitely a home that offers more than meets the eye. On a drive by you wouldn't be aware there is a sparkling in-ground pool or a large separate...

Premier Alice Street Position

47 Alice Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

Alice Street is the place to be if you want a growing investment in Grafton. One of the most sought after streets in town and one that produces very few properties...

COUNTDOWN TO AUCTION - 2 WEEKS TO GO

31 (and 82) BENNETTS ROAD, Nymboida 2460

Rural 3 1 9 Expressions of...

(THIS PROPERTY ADDRESS IS ALSO KNOWN AS 82 Bennetts Road) Superb river frontage with easy access; a beautifully renovated timber cottage, plenty of shedding...

COUNTDOWN TO AUCTION - 2 WEEKS TO GO

82 (and 31) BENNETTS ROAD, Nymboida 2460

3 1 9 Expressions of...

(THIS PROPERTY ADDRESS IS ALSO KNOWN AS 82 Bennetts Road) Superb river frontage with easy access; a beautifully renovated timber cottage, plenty of shedding...

Prime Industrial Property

12 Uki Street, Yamba 2464

House 1 2 $850,000

Held in the same ownership since new, the opportunity now presents itself for new owners to secure this prime piece of industrial property in the heart of Yamba's...

Room For You and Granny Too!

13 Claude Street, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 1 $599,000

Whether you're looking for your own home to live in permanently, an investment property, or a holiday home, 13 Claude Street is sure to offer everything you...

Your Private Rural Lifestyle Awaits

4561 Pringles Way, Lawrence 2460

1 1 2 $245,000

Enjoy the privacy and space that comes with 20 Ha (50 Acres) of un-spoilt native bushland with a sensational creek and all only 14kms, by sealed road, to the...

This is real estate's billion-dollar man

Bob Wolff at AREC with John McGrath of McGrath Real Estate.

They don’t call him the “Billion dollar man” for nothing

Man's amazing comeback from monster crisis

Pat O'Driscoll agents Penny Keating and Doug Webber sold 56 Agnes St, The Range at auction over the weekend.

NOT long ago, he sold his possessions to pay staff. Now he's back.

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!