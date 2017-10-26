Proud moment for Classic Wallabies forwards

GREAT INITIATIVE: Former Yamba Buccaneers juniors Jake Douglas and Conor Young during the Classic Wallabies and Barbarians friendly clash in Lismore.

GREAT INITIATIVE: Former Yamba Buccaneers juniors Jake Douglas and Conor Young during the Classic Wallabies and Barbarians friendly clash in Lismore. Graham Mackie

RUGBY UNION: It was fast, it was physical and it was the perfect introduction to international rugby for Yamba Buccaneers juniors Jake Douglas and Conor Young.

The friendly clash between the Barbarians and Classic Wallabies came down to a thrilling final minute in front of thousands at Lismore's Crozier Field.

There was a large crew of Buccaneers on hand to watch their former clubmen in action as the Barbarians ran out 27-24 victors.

Barbarians coach and radio personality Alan Jones promised high octane rugby and players on both sides were more than willing to oblige on the field.

While he was left to lick his wounds in the loss, Yamba's Young was just excited to be part of a "great initiative for bush footy”.

"I feel a bit sore, it was a real physical game but it was awesome to play in,” Young said.

"I felt like I was back playing Shute Shield in Sydney.

"All the old fellas, their competitive side came out and they were taking no prisoners out there. They all played their hearts out.”

Squaring off against a host of rugby's biggest names, Young was pleased to have former Wallabies stars Lote Tuqiri and Drew Mitchell in his corner.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"A lot of these blokes, I have grown up watching them play for Australia,” he said. "To pull on the jersey and line up beside them in defence was surreal.”

It was a free-flowing clash and while the Barbarians took a long lead into the half-time break, it was a late flurry of offence from the Classic Wallabies that set up a thrilling finish for the 3000 fans in attendance.

A final play grubber from Nick Jooste almost found its way into the hands of Classic Wallabies' James Verity-Amm but it was not to be, with rising Brumbies star, and two-try hero for the Barbarians, Tom Banks grounding the ball in goal to seal the three-point victory.

"We almost had them there,” he said.

"But I think everyone just had a great time. This was an awesome event to have in the region where I grew up.”

It was also a good chance for Young to give back to the Far North Coast Rugby community with the Classic Wallabies hosting more than 500 kids in a coaching clinic in Lismore.

"I feel like the game has given me so much over the years, so it was good to give something back,” he said.