PSUEDO ECHO: Will take you to Funkytown

CRIMP your hair, pull out the leg warmers and acid wash and take a stroll back in time with 80s new wave band Pseudo Echo coming to Yamba next weekend.

Psuedo Echo (pictured) will bring their electro sound and look which established them as one of the most iconic, multi award-winning and influential bands in the country.

Producing several Top 10 hits including Listening, A Beat for You, Don't Go, Love An Adventure and Living in a Dream, gold and platinum albums Autumnal Park, Love An Adventure and Race.

Following their worldwide smash-hit Funky Town with the thirtieth anniversary just last year, the band has continued on releasing new studio albums.

The band is back bigger than ever to critical acclaim with an edgy look and sound and a new generation of fans; touring nationally and internationally with the likes of Culture Club, Human League and Belinda Carlisle. Duel keytars and electronic drums, together with Canham's blazing raw guitar style showcases in their latest release an "electro-funk-rock” version of Nutbush City Limits.

The founding member, singer, song-writer and producer Brian Canham will be fronting Pseudo Echo for national headline shows featuring rarely performed songs from the band's acclaimed early albums with brand new material in the works.

In 2014 Psuedo Echo released their first album in 15 years, Ultraviolet.

The album was written and produced by Brian Canham and was more of a throwback to their first 1984 release Autumnal Park with darker overtones of early Pseudo Echo.

More recently they released Live at the Viper Room recorded at the legendary Viper Room in LA.

Live at the Yamba Bowls Club Saturday July 7, $30 +book fee pre-sale and $35 at door.