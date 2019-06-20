Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Psych report ordered over alleged child stabbing

by Pete Martinelli
20th Jun 2019 10:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A psychiatrist's report has been ordered for a woman who allegedly tried to murder her nephew.

The mother-of-one, in her 20s, is accused of using a knife to try to stab her seven-year-old nephew while getting ready for school at the family's Woree unit on March 18.

Cairns Magistrates Court yesterday heard the woman's mental health report would not be complete until late July.

She remains in custody.

It is alleged she pushed a large knife into the boy's sternum, causing a laceration.

Police have alleged the boy's mother intervened.

Officers arrived after someone in the unit complex called triple-0 and arrested the woman.

The boy's nine-year-old sister was home at the time and reportedly witnessed the alleged attack.

Magistrate Joe Pinder adjourned the matter for mention at the mental health call-over on August 28.

editors picks queensland crime

Top Stories

    Every Little Thing from Grace is magic

    premium_icon Every Little Thing from Grace is magic

    Music Clarence musician set to reveal debut EP this weekend

    • 20th Jun 2019 10:00 AM
    Bootcamp turns up the heat in fight against cancer

    premium_icon Bootcamp turns up the heat in fight against cancer

    News Grab your gym gear for this huge community event

    • 20th Jun 2019 10:00 AM
    GALLERY: Racing season starts with tea

    premium_icon GALLERY: Racing season starts with tea

    News Fashion, fascinators and fun kicked off the winter racing season

    Lauretta led the way in the Valley

    premium_icon Lauretta led the way in the Valley

    Local Faces Look back at an icon and lifeblood of The Daily Examiner