Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jonathan Dick, 41, appeared via videolink in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Tuesday over the alleged murder of his brother David Andrew Dick at Westfield Doncaster shopping centre in February 2017.
Jonathan Dick, 41, appeared via videolink in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Tuesday over the alleged murder of his brother David Andrew Dick at Westfield Doncaster shopping centre in February 2017.
Crime

Psych review for accused brother-killer

by Christine McGinn
10th Dec 2019 4:25 PM

A man accused of murdering his brother with a samurai sword at a major Melbourne shopping centre and trying to kill his old school mate will undergo a psychiatric review.

Jonathan Dick, 41, appeared via videolink in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Tuesday over the alleged murder of his sibling David Andrew Dick at Westfield Doncaster shopping centre in February 2017.

He also is accused of trying to kill former classmate David Cammarata with a hammer in August 2018 while was hiding in plain sight for two years.

Dick then allegedly stalked Mr Cammarata to his work earlier this year and attacked him at a Flinders Street car park, leading to his arrest.

In a short appearance on Tuesday, magistrate Jelena Popovic adjourned the matter until February 24 for an independent psychiatric review.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support  call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. 

court david andrew dick domestic violence jonathan dick murder violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        XMAS APPEAL: ‘Tis the season for giving

        XMAS APPEAL: ‘Tis the season for giving

        Community Bushfire victims to benefit from Clarence Christmas Bushfire Appeal. Here’s how you can donate...

        Drought, fire assistance available to Clarence residents

        Drought, fire assistance available to Clarence residents

        News THERE are several grants available for Clarence Valley residents who have been...

        SPEEDER: P-plater caught 60km/h over limit

        premium_icon SPEEDER: P-plater caught 60km/h over limit

        Crime Coffs/Clarence Police detect car flying down highway near Cowper

        IN COURT: 11 people facing Grafton court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 11 people facing Grafton court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today