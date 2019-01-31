Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dr Robert Montgomery pictured at his Runaway Bay home. Picture: Jerad Williams
Dr Robert Montgomery pictured at his Runaway Bay home. Picture: Jerad Williams
Crime

Former Scoutmaster ‘quite depressed’ after sex crime charges

by Kirstin Payne
31st Jan 2019 10:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A former Scoutmaster charged with historical sex crimes will make a bid for bail in Byron Bay Local Court today.

Dr Robert Montgomery, an esteemed Gold Coast psychologist who has helped police profile numerous criminals, was charged early this morning with nine counts of indecent assault on males and two counts of buggery.

The 75-year-old was extradited from Queensland to NSW over the historical sexual assault offences, which are alleged to have occurred in the 1960s.

Police will allege that during the 60s Dr Montgomery sexually abused three boys, then aged 12, in Sydney.

Dr Robert Montgomery’s lawyer Colin Greatorix outside Tweed Courthouse this morning.
Dr Robert Montgomery’s lawyer Colin Greatorix outside Tweed Courthouse this morning.

 

Defence lawyer Colin Greatorix of Derek Legal said his client was in a state of shock.

"My objective is to get him out as quickly as possible and back to his family so he can live as much of a normal life as he can," he said.

Mr Greatorix described his client as "quite depressed" but said he had been able to speak with his wife for the first time since he was arrested at his Gold Coast clinic on Tuesday.

"He is in an uncomfortable state, as you can imagine," Mr Greatorix said.

"Someone taps you on the shoulder and said hey this happened 55 years ago, and he says no it didn't.

"But he will have his day in court as will the complainants and justice I hope will be served."

Dr Montgomery is expected to appear by videolink from the Tweed Police station today.

More to come

depressed editors picks robert montgomery sex crime sexual assault

Top Stories

    Blanch soars to breakthrough championship

    premium_icon Blanch soars to breakthrough championship

    Motor Sports AFTER staving off a field of the country's best speedway competitors to lift the Queensland AMCA State Title, Grafton's Tony Blanch was elated and relieved.

    Former Iluka boy hitting the Air Force heights

    premium_icon Former Iluka boy hitting the Air Force heights

    News Glen Braz awarded AM on Australia Day weekend

    Clarence Valley farmers hit out at interactive web map

    premium_icon Clarence Valley farmers hit out at interactive web map

    Rural Map lists names and locations of thousands of farming operations