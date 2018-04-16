Psychopathic predator's risk of snapping

Rapist Douglas Brian Jackway has made another bid for freedom.

HE HAS been locked up most of his adult life.

And it will be up to a judge to consider how notorious sex offender Douglas Brian Jackway can return to the outside world without re-offending.

Jackway raped two children including a Gladstone boy in the 1990s. Later, he was a suspect in the murder of Sunshine Coast schoolboy Daniel Morcombe before police shifted attention to killer Brett Peter Cowan.

In Queensland, jailed sex offenders such as Jackway who are due to be released can be placed on supervision orders, released on parole with supervision, or given continued detention.

The Attorney-General wanted detention for Jackway, 41, to continue at least until the next court review, due in a year.

Psychiatrist Dr Andrew Aboud said Jackway would not identify as a pedophile but when stripped of behavioural control could be "prone to seeing any random child as a victim or receptacle of his anger”.

Brisbane Supreme Court heard drug or alcohol abuse might remove such controls.

Dr Aboud equated the situation with "a timebomb that just takes a potential victim to cross him for it go off”.

For the past 19 months, Jackway had not taken booze or drugs, which Dr Aboud called a "very important positive”.

But he added: "It only takes one day for things to go wrong.”

Psychiatrist Dr Donald Archibald Grant said Jackway's main diagnosis was of anti-social personality disorder.

"If he remains free of drugs and alcohol then the risk of sexual re-offending is moderate,” Dr Grant said.

Another expert was asked how Jackway might respond to everyday events, like being bumped on a bus.

The expert said Jackway would probably be paranoid and try to "get away” rather than be violent.

Justice Graeme Crow said Jackway showed composure during Monday's long hearing.

The judge said doctors emphasised anti-social personality disorder could make people display poor impulse control.

"They need to see a lengthy period where he exhibits control.”

The matter was adjourned to a date to be decided.

In 2016, Jackway was accused of trying to assault Cowan in jail.

-NewsRegional