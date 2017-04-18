Public appeal after Easter campers trash Susan Island

DEVASTATION: Campers cut down trees on Susan Island while camping over the Easter break.

UNWELCOME guests left a nasty mess on Susan Island after setting up camp in the protected nature reserve over Easter.

Jürgen Achilles, Chair of the Susan and Elizabeth Island Recreation Trust, is appealing for public assistance to help identify the people responsible for the vandalism.

The people were camped on the Trust land up near the nature reserve and caused extensive damage to the regeneration work carried out by volunteers over many years.

"A number of trees were cut down and others with branches broken off or the tree snapped completely off,” Mr Achilles said.

"Garbage was left strewn around and a fire lit.

"All the trees in this part have been planted by volunteers and local employment scheme workers over the last 20 years and it is really disappointing for all the volunteers involved that their hard work is being ruined.

"This follows on from another episode several months ago where the lock up storage on the island was broken into and the ride on mower vandalised beyond repair.

"We are hoping that members of the public, especially those using the river on the weekend may have seen the perpetrators or their boat and could provide information leading to their identification."

If you can assist, phone 0447 494 210 or 6641 1506.