Public comment needed for local holidays and events

Grafton loves its Jacaranda Thursday holiday.

THE Clarence Valley community has been invited to give feedback on holidays for local events.

NSW Industrial Relations has invited Clarence Valley Council to apply for 2018 local public holidays or event days, and has asked it to provide community feedback to support its application.

Event organisers have nominated the following local public holidays for 2018 and spread of hours:

  • Maclean Show - Wednesday, April 18 from noon to 5pm
  • Ramornie Handicap Day - Wednesday, July 11, from 1pm to 5pm
  • Grafton Cup - Thursday, July 12, from 1pm to 5pm
  • Jacaranda Thursday - Thursday, November 1, from 1pm to 5pm

The spread of hours is the same as the 2017 approvals.

Comment is now invited on the proposed public holidays. Wider public consultation will occur in February.

The council has set a deadline of January 19 for public comments.

